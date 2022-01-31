USPCA calls for tougher laws against cruelty and puppy farms after severely mistreated dog found in Co Armagh ditch

An animal welfare charity is renewing its call for stronger legislation against illegal breeders in Northern Ireland, after a dog suspected to be from a puppy farm was found severely neglected in a south Armagh ditch and subsequently had to be put down.

The dog was brought to the USPCA by a member of the public, who found it deserted in a ditch in the Longfield Road area of Forkhill.

The charity said the dog was diagnosed with severe mange and a serious bacterial skin infection, which made her breed nearly undistinguishable, but the veterinary team thought she may have been of a spaniel type.

She had given birth to multiple litters, was in terrible condition, visibly frightened, unwell and in considerable pain. She also suffered from a huge abdominal tumour, and so the USPCA veterinary team said it was left with no option other than to” relieve her of her suffering and put her to sleep”.

USPCA chief executive, Brendan Mullan said: “This was a truly horrible and distressing case of animal cruelty and neglect, and we condemn the actions of those responsible for treating an animal this way.

"Her condition and the manner in which she was abandoned leads us to believe that she was a former puppy farm dog. Following a spate of abandoned puppies and terrible cases of animal cruelty in recent months, this case is yet another example of why Northern Ireland urgently needs better enforcement and regulation to clamp down on these illegal breeders.”

He also called for DUP MLA Robin Newton’s proposed Welfare of Animals bill to quickly be given a date for presentation in the Assembly.

The dog was so badly neglected that she had to be put to sleep by the USPCA veterinary team. Photo: USPCA

The bill, which is also being called Lucy’s Law for NI, is intended to eradicate puppy farming in Northern Ireland by banning third party puppy sales, preventing the sale of puppies under eight weeks old, and increasing the maximum prison sentence for animal cruelty to five years.

Lucy's Law is named after the Cavalier King George Spaniel who suffered multiple health conditions as a result of spending most of her life kept in a cage and used to breed litters of puppies at a Welsh puppy farm.

“Frustratingly, this bill is yet to be given a date to be presented to the Assembly. Time is short in this mandate, and we call on the Bills Office to recognise the scale and seriousness of the problem. Otherwise, we are left with months of further pain and suffering for these animals,” added Mr Mullan.

“Keeping a dog in such poor conditions is one thing but to then abandon her at a roadside when she was obviously so unwell is unforgiveable. We are asking members of the public with any information around this incident to please come forward and contact the USPCA on 028 3025 1000.”

Mr Newton deemed the incident “yet another dreadful example of dogs and pups being used and abused only for huge profits”.

"The cruelty of the illegal puppy farmers is well known, and the introduction of my Private Members' Bill will help address not only the cruelty of the puppy famers, but those who deal in the sale and trafficking of the pups,” he continued.

Mr Mullan continued: “The more we see demand for young pups, the more this appalling industry grows. We are pleading with the public to rehome a dog from their local animal shelter and avoid illegal breeders at all costs – the individuals involved have no regard for animal welfare and are only interested in lining their pockets.

"This dog was so visibly ill but was being exploited over and over by her owners for profit – when she was no longer of use, she was left to die by herself.

“This case highlights the disturbing reality of the puppy farming industry, and we just don’t know where the horrific and tragic outcomes will ever end without action from our government.

"We urge the Bills Office to ensure the Breeding and Sale of Puppies Bill reaches the floor of the Assembly in this mandate. There must be consequences for the perpetrators of this despicable cruelty.”

Courts were also urged to take tougher action over animal cruelty earlier this month, when official figures showed that just 28 jail sentences have been handed down by Northern Ireland's courts over animal cruelty offences in recent years, while over the same period thousands of breaches of animal welfare laws were detected by councils.

Shortly before this, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said “significant progress” has been made on the creation of a register of people convicted of animal cruelty offences.

As far back as 2016, Belfast City Council passed a motion calling for those convicted of animal cruelty to be placed on a central register, much in the same way that sex offenders currently are.

Mr Poots said he had written to Justice Minister Naomi Long outlining public concerns about sentencing in animal welfare cases and asked her to highlight to the Lady Chief Justice the breadth of penalties available to the courts.

SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly said, for the past year, her party has been has been working with the USPCA on the creation of an all-Ireland animal cruelty register.

"If we see tough sentences being handed out alongside an all-island animal cruelty register, I believe we have the potential to seriously reduce the number of incidents we are seeing each year,” she said.