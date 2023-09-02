USPCA in appeal to the public as badger baiting season looms

Animal welfare charity says 150 offenders involved in the cruel activity and calls for people to report any suspicions to police

Hundreds of badgers will be illegally hunted down and savagely killed when the baiting season starts this month, the USPCA has warned.

The charity’s chief executive Nora Smith said 150 offenders are behind the cruel activity, which involves sending small dogs underground to find these shy creatures in their setts.

The baiters then dig down to pull the badger out before throwing it to larger dogs to be ripped to shreds.

The dogs often suffer serious injuries as the badger fights for its life.

Ms Smith said: “In March of this year we launched a report which revealed the scale of badger baiting here. Badger baiting season runs from September to March.

“Although there are some who hunt all-year round, there will be a number who will be preparing to restart.

“It is difficult to understand how anybody can participate in such brutal acts of animal cruelty — both for the badger and for the dogs involved.”

Appealing for the public’s help, she added: “We are asking members of the public to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity on badger baiting to the PSNI on 101 or through Crimestoppers 0800 555 111. You can also report any activity to the USPCA on 028 3025 1000 or through our website.

Read more Dolphin rescue drama at lough sparks plea for public vigilance

“Badger baiters usually travel to an area in vehicles, with dogs, and are often seen carrying spades, T bars and other equipment.

“It is only through enforcement and prosecutions we will see an end to this horrific illegal so-called sport. We all have a role to play, so please report anything suspicious. It is the only way this can be stopped.”

We are the only part of the UK that does not have specific legislation banning the hunting of wild animals with dogs. This provides a legal loophole where those caught badger baiting can claim they were hunting foxes.

PSNI figures show there were 86 potential badger persecution offences reported from 2019 and 2021. Of those, 32 related to suspected badger baiting, 42 concerned disturbing a sett, and 12 related to the use of traps or snares, or the shooting or poisoning of badgers.

There have been three convictions out of 11 prosecutions of people for offences relating to the killing or injuring of wild animals since 2011.