USPCA offers reward after dogs found dead and tied together at Co Tyrone lake

The dogs were recovered from Carrick Lough near Aughnacloy. We have pixilated the photos due to the distressing content. Picture: Lisa Marsh.

An animal charity is offering a reward for information after two dogs were found dead in a Co Tyrone lake.

The German Shepherds had been tied together and weighed down with a dumbbell at Carrick Lough near Aughnacloy.

They were removed from the water on Friday evening.

It is not known if the dogs had been killed or died before they were dumped in the water.

The PSNI said it is investigating. A vet is expected to perform post-mortem examinations to determine how the dogs died.

The USPCA has offered a £500 reward for information leading to a successful conviction for those responsible.

Its chief executive Nora Smith said it was a “horrific and sickening case”.

Lisa Marsh, who works for Mid-Ulster District Council, helped to remove the dogs and branded those responsible as ‘subhuman’.

She told the Belfast Telegraph: “A friend who lives nearby was made aware and he contacted me as I work for the council.

“My partner and I brought the canoe and removed the dogs from the lough.

“When I saw they were tied together with a weight I contacted the police.

“We then assisted the police in moving the dogs to be autopsied by a vet.”

Lisa has appealed for people to help find the culprit.

She added: “Somebody must know who could have done this.

“There is no excuse for such cruelty.

“Unwanted dogs can be collected by the Dog Warden or handed in to the local pound.

“No animal deserves to be treated in such a despicable, barbaric manner.”

Lisa said her only hope is the dogs did not suffer.

“I pray they were already dead and not thrown in to drown,” she added.

“This is not the first time I have come across such a thing.

“A few years ago at work my colleague and I rescued a Samoyed from Coalisland canal.

“Snowy had been tied to a breeze block and thrown in. Thankfully we were able to save him and a while later he came into my care under Malamute Sanctuary NI and he was rehomed to a wonderful couple.”

Sinn Féin councillor Gael Gildernew appealed for information on the incident.

She said: “This was a horrific incident at Carrick Lough near Aughnacloy which has shocked the local community.

“The police are investigating the incident and I would appeal to anyone with any information which would help assist them to bring it forward.”

The PSNI also appealed for information.

Inspector Hughes said: “Officers received a report that the dogs were found weighted down in the water shortly after 7pm on Friday, August 4.

“The dogs were removed from the lake and have been taken to a vet where a post-mortem will be carried out in due course. We are engaging with the local dog warden.

“Our enquiries are underway and anyone who noticed anything suspicious is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1562 of 04/08/23.”

Information can also be passed through the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ while Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/