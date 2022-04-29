USPCA warning over new tactics used by illegal puppy farmers across Northern Ireland

Northern Irish animal charity the USPCA has urged the public to be vigilant about illegal puppy farmers with reports highlighting new underhand tactics used by the sellers.

The charity said reports have emerged from right across Northern Ireland in recent weeks of sick and ill-bred pups being sold from doorstep transactions by sellers who insist on carrying out home checks.

While this might initially appear a diligent move on the part of a seller, the USPCA said the puppy farmers are instead attempting to prevent buyers from fully scrutinising the conditions the animals are born and bred in.

Some of the attempted doorstep sales have taken place across Co Antrim in recent weeks, with reports in Belfast, Templepatrick and Carrickfergus and involving sales of designer breeds of dogs, such as Chorkies and Cockapoos.

The tactics sellers will use include demanding home checks are carried out but then not being followed through at the time of sale. Buyers are also sometimes asked to pay for the animals using cash in an envelope.

Those illegally selling the animals are also likely to be wearing hats and facemasks in a bid to make identification of themselves more challenging.

While most of the reports have concentrated within Co Antrim in recent weeks, the USPCA warned dealers are likely operating across the province.

They highlighted that the animals sold in this manner are often malnourished, many weeks younger than stated by the seller and often in generally poor health.

USPCA Animal Care Manager, Deirdre McArdle, said: “These individuals are continually adapting their operations in order to dupe unsuspecting members of the public.

“Over the past two years they have used the excuse of Covid to stop buyers viewing where the pup has been born and bred – and now we see them using the ploy of ‘home checks’ in a bid to gain the buyer’s trust.

“Illegal puppy farmers and dealers will do anything in order to appear as a legitimate seller – in this case the majority of adverts are stating that the pups come from ‘loving family homes’ and are fully wormed and vaccinated however no proof is presented during the sale.

“In some cases, the pups have also been sold as the wrong gender. A puppy farmer’s only interest is how they can make a quick buck to the detriment of an animal’s wellbeing – unfortunately many of these cases can have a terrible outcome.”

She added: “These reports also give us cause for concern regarding the safety of the buyer – although no threats or intimidation have been involved in the reported cases, we are urging members of the public to be vigilant against this new method of operation, for their own safety and the poor animals who are mercilessly bred for profit.

“Please contact the USPCA Special Investigations Unit on 028 3025 1000 or online at www.uspca.co.uk if you have any information on such activity – all information is verified and passed on to the relevant enforcement agency.”

The USPCA encouraged the public to take a number of steps to help prevent the actions of illegal puppy sellers, including that they rehome a pet from the USPCA or local animal rescue instead.

They said people should always see a puppy with its mother and litter and that pets should not be purchased from a car boot, the back of a van or a market stall.

Anyone selling an animal should also be a registered commercial breeder and have a Local Authority Registration document.