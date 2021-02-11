Utilise private healthcare capacity for Covid battle, health minister told

The Health Minister has been urged to take control of private hospitals in Northern Ireland to assist with the pandemic response.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has branded as “obscene” the fact that people can access treatment when they can afford to pay for it, while countless others are languishing indefinitely on hospital waiting lists.

Mr Carroll’s proposal would see the likes of the Ulster Independent Clinic, Kingsbridge Private Hospital and North West Independent Clinic come under control of the Department of Health for at least the duration of the pandemic.

Addressing Robin Swann at a meeting of the Stormont health committee on Thursday, Mr Carroll said: “The state has done many things in this period, many things they wouldn’t normally have done.

“Why can’t private healthcare capacity be utilised for the battle against this pandemic and also the fight against the ever-increasing waiting lists?

“I believe firmly that it should be utilised for public control and to help tackle Covid, but also to tackle the ever-mounting waiting lists.

“It’s really sickening that some private providers are boasting that they have never had it so better in terms of the amounts of patients they are seeing at the minute and it is obscene that people can get treatment if they can afford it, creating in effect a two-tier health service, where if you have £15,000 you can get treatment, but if you don’t you are forced to wait on the NHS waiting list like everybody else.”

Mr Swann rejected any suggestion that health officials have not been working closely with the private healthcare providers in Northern Ireland to ensure as many operations as possible can go ahead.

He said that between April last year and the end of January, 4,200 health service patients were seen at private healthcare facilities.

The minister also revealed that private healthcare providers have cancelled a proportion of non-urgent work in order to carry out urgent work for the health service.

“It’s about a working partnership is the best way I can describe it,” he said.

However, Mr Carroll said: “We’re told it is an unprecedented period.

“The fact is we have got, I don’t know how many, but a sizeable number of beds and capacity and the fact we are not saying they will be utilised for the public fight in a pandemic is quite unbelievable.”

During the evidence session, Mr Swann also said it is not possible to give a guarantee that Northern Ireland will not experience a further deadly Covid-19 surge.

Responding to a question from the committee chair, Colm Gildernew, he said: “I wouldn’t want to say we could prevent another surge because that is out with my hands.

“That’s within the hands of the people of Northern Ireland, of the Executive, how we react over these next three or four weeks, over the next two or three months.

“We have seen R below one for a couple of weeks, but what I always caution is that we started from a very high level.

“If you remember going back towards the end of last year, the start of this year, we were approaching 1,000 people with Covid in hospital.

“As of yesterday, that number was still 554 and at the peak of our first wave it was 322.

“We are going in the right direction, but we have a long way to go.”

Mr Swann also said he “wouldn’t be supportive of going back to widespread click and collect” services currently.

He continued: “We would be cautious about introducing it again because our message still is stay at home.”

However, he said a piece of work is under way to establish whether there are specific non-essential retailers, such as those that sell maternity goods or items for premature babies, that could provide click and collect services in a safe way.

“We’re not doing this because we’re cold, heartless and unsympathetic,” he said.

“It’s how we manage the risk that additional travel and additional opening of shops will bring.”