Utility Regulator hopes NI households will receive £400 energy discount ‘before Christmas’ amid warning of 30% price rise

The chief executive of the Utility Regulator has said he hopes Northern Ireland households could receive a £400 payment to help with energy costs “this side of Christmas” – while other UK households will see the payment being rolled out from October.

It comes as John French announced tariff reviews are underway for two regulated gas suppliers, SSE Airtricity Gas Supply and Firmus Energy. Gas prices are expected to increase by around 30% in NI from October 1, he added.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster, Mr French said the implementation of a proposed “simple mechanism” would speed up the roll-out – and expressed frustration that a taskforce is being set-up to explore options when a plan has been put forward.

It’s after Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey and Economy Minister Gordon Lyons, along with the Utility Regulator, met with the Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi in Belfast on Wednesday.

Energy companies, he said, believe they could get the money out in weeks rather than months.

It is now down to the UK government and NI government to decide on the mechanism to get money out to customers, he added.

The Utility Regulator understood that a simple plan had been agreed on the Chancellor’s visit to NI last week but on Monday there has been some “backtracking” around governance measures needed to get monies out and he left the meeting “disappointed”.

It is less complicated in NI, Mr French believes, where there are six suppliers compared to 300 in Britain.

“All being well it could be this side of Christmas that monies go out,” he told the BBC, “and hopefully a lot sooner than that if that simple mechanism is taken forward.”

When put to him that monies are expected to be distributed by October in other parts of the UK, Mr French added, unless there are IT issues there’s no reason why it can’t be paid in October.

“Where GB are splitting it over five months at £66 per month, if we pay it out in one block at £400 and make this very simple it can be out to customers a lot sooner than the overall GB scheme.”

When asked if they should be tougher on companies when it comes to price rises, Mr French said if companies follow the price control formula and show they have purchased gas “effectively and efficiently” on the market - “we’ve got no power to stop that going through,” he said.

It comes as the price impact of various international events begins to bite. Wholesale gas being sold for consumption in winter 2022 was trading at £2.41 per therm on 1 June 2022 but by market close on 16 August 2022, it had reached £5.62 per therm.

These increases in wholesale gas price increases will have an impact on consumers in Northern Ireland, as wholesale energy costs now make up three quarters of consumers’ bills.

Mr French said in an earlier statement: “Therefore, there will be increases in the regulated gas tariffs (SSE Airtricity Gas supply and Firmus Energy) in Northern Ireland.

“These increases will be announced in the coming weeks, once our reviews have been completed. At this stage, we are reviewing regulated gas tariffs only, and are keeping the situation on regulated electricity tariffs under review.

“In the middle of this current cost of living crisis, it gives me no pleasure to make this announcement. I recognise that the impact of these further price increases is another severe blow for consumers.

“While the underlying causes of these tariff increases are outside our control, we remain focused on doing whatever we can to support consumers in these desperate times.

“Over the last week, I have met the Chancellor of the Exchequer and local ministers twice to work together to deliver the £400 of energy bill support scheme to every Northern Ireland household.

“The timely delivery of this support to local households is critical, and we continue to work with others to find a pragmatic and robust way of getting this money to consumers as soon as possible.”

He continued: “It is also incumbent on us as a regulator, and others across government and industry, to work together to support consumers as winter approaches.

“For that reason, I have invited government departments, energy suppliers and the Consumer Council for Northern Ireland to meet to look urgently at other practical steps that can be taken to support consumers this winter.

“Furthermore, we are using everything in our regulatory toolbox to support consumers. I will continue to remind energy suppliers of the need for a sympathetic approach to customers’ ability to pay, and of their obligations to avoid customer disconnections and consider other approaches to protecting people in debt.”

Consumers who are worried about the impact of these higher prices have been advised to contact their electricity or gas supplier in the first instance, to discuss the options available to them.

In addition, there are also a number of agencies who can provide free and independent advice to households, including Advice NI, Christians Against Poverty, and Money and Pensions Service.