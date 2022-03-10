‘Utterly brilliant’: Feargal Sharkey approves of Teenage Kicks cover by 700 Derry schoolchildren

Some of the children involved in the performance. Credit: Walled City Passion.

Seven hundred schoolchildren in Derry have performed the famous Undertones hit Teenage Kicks for a special music video – and were praised by the original lead singer of the band for their rendition.

Young pupils were delighted to sing together with teachers saying it was their first performance in two years as part of an Easter civic festival called Walled City Passion. One pupil said they have been practicing every day and singing makes them “smile”.

As part of the video, shot last week and released on Thursday, primary and post-primary students gathered together at Ebrington Square in the city where they danced and sang The Undertones classic in unison – a song that is synonymous with Derry City.

Giving it his seal of approval, original lead singer of the band, Feargal Sharkey tweeted: “Yep, Derry has clearly still got it, what a fantastic job and what an extraordinary thing to have done. Utterly brilliant.

“And yes those are young people in Derry speaking Irish. Obair mhaith agus go raibh maith agat [good work and well done].”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The civic festival Walled City Passion is taking place from April 14-16 and features promenade performances on the city's historic walls, at 12.30pm and 4.30pm each day.

The unique event will be broadcast on big screens in Guildhall Square, with a host of family- friendly activities available daily from 11.30am to 6.30pm.

The festival will be live streamed by RTÉ and BBC on Good Friday. RTÉ One television will broadcast the event on Easter Sunday night at 10.30pm.

Event organisers have encouraged the public to join in the fun and even become part of the story.