UU professor questions legality of ‘discriminatory’ BBC Radio Foyle cuts

People from across the North West who came together outside BBC Radio Foyle to protest against proposed cuts to programming and staffing.

An Ulster University professor has branded a decision to cut programmes at BBC Radio Foyle as “discriminatory” as he took aim at the former culture secretary for forcing the BBC’s hand.

It comes as BBC NI announced plans to cut eight out of 15 newsroom jobs at Radio Foyle and to axe the flagship Breakfast Show programme along with news bulletins.

Media commentator and Director of Creative Industries Future Screens NI, Paul Moore, was asked if the BBC Radio Foyle Breakfast Show is a duplication of services or a unique voice that needs to be heard.

He told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster show this decision is being forced on the BBC by a Conservative government that is trying to “undermine” the public broadcaster because it “won’t act as a voice for their right-wing policies”.

Professor Moore added: “The BBC are trying to be rational with an irrational decision by an ex-Culture minister who wouldn’t recognise culture if it was a wet fish she (Nadine Dorries MP) was being slapped round the face with.

“Having said that however, the strategy that comes out of that is deeply flawed because it’s economically unsound, it’s contrary to other aspects of government policy which is coming out early next month...they’re creating smoke and mirrors around this notion that digital first and online.

“And actually, in the case of Derry, it’s hugely discriminatory at a policy level because you have to ask the question, who owns the BBC? The BBC is owned by license payers.”

He went on to say there was no consultation with license payers about these plans.

In terms of the use of resources versus the audience it serves, Professor Moore said that would be true if moving to digital first was correct but that is wrong in his view.

To create good digital content, he added, costs 20% more than on linear programming.

The UK Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) is looking at place as a factor and addressing issues of rurality and peripherality, Professor Moore said.

OFCOM has also done research showing linear media is sustained because there are huge numbers of deprived and disadvantaged people who can’t afford to go online.

Derry has some of the most deprived areas in Europe, he said, so the decision runs counter to the BBC’s own equality and diversity policies.

“It could be illegal,” he claimed.

The BBC should be investing in a new online space in artificial intelligence and machine learning instead of making redundancies, Professor Moore argued.

He dismissed the idea the BBC should be competing with streaming services to be profitable saying it should be looking after people in deprived, disadvantaged and vulnerable areas.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan also described the decision as “illogical” and “discriminatory” because the decision will affect over a quarter of staff in Derry and potentially just 5% in Belfast.

The easiest decision for a Belfast-centric organisation is to cut jobs in Derry, he said.

A BBC NI spokesperson said: “BBC audiences are the heart of everything that we do. We seek to reflect the needs of people in different ways and places and in all of their diversity.

“Our concern is to maximise the impact and benefits of the service that we provide and to ensure its continuing relevance. This involves constant change and innovation.

“And it can sometimes require difficult decisions about funding and editorial priorities.

“We remain fully committed to Foyle and its developing role as regional production centre for the BBC in Northern Ireland and are ambitious for the future of its local output and other programming.”

A DCMS spokesperson said it has agreed a “fair funding settlement” with the BBC which will see it receive billions in public funding while protecting licence fee payers at a time when UK households are facing financial pressures.

“The BBC is independent from the government and decisions on service delivery are a matter for them.

"But we are concerned that it is reportedly planning to make such extensive cuts to its local radio output and the Prime Minister has confirmed he will raise the issue of Northern Ireland service cuts with the BBC when he next meets them," the spokesperson added.