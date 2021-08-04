UUP announce 22-year-old graduate Matthew Bell co-opted to Fermanagh and Omagh council

The Ulster Unionist Party has announced 22-year-old Matthew Bell has been co-opted on to the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

The Queen’s University graduate from Omagh replaces former councillor and council chairman Chris Smyth, who announced he was leaving local politics to take up an academic position in England.

Mr Bell said he was “delighted” at the opportunity.

“Omagh and its community have given me so much and provided me with the opportunities I have been lucky enough to be offered in my life,” he said.

“I am delighted to be offered the opportunity to represent Omagh town as an Ulster Unionist Councillor on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. I look forward to building upon the excellent work of my predecessor Chris Smyth.

“I look forward to being involved in helping create further opportunities for the people of our district.

“However, not everyone has had the opportunities to develop their own personal and professional lives in Omagh. Too many of our best and brightest talent leave Omagh and never return.

“I want to help change that. Omagh is the place I care most about and intend to do everything within my power and ability to make it a better place for future generations, and over the coming weeks I plan to engage with as many people and community groups as possible."

The move to co-opt the 22-year-old marks the latest move by UUP leader Doug Beattie, who promised to bring the party “into the 21st century” with an increasing focus on younger people and greater diversity.

“The Ulster Unionist Party is always looking for new, young, fresh talent to come into the party and get directly involved in politics so I`m delighted to announce that Matthew Bell has been co-opted to Fermanagh & Omagh District Council to represent the Omagh District Electoral Area,” said Mr Beattie.

“He`s a young man who`s got an awful lot to offer and there will be both exciting and challenging times ahead, but I know he`s up for the task.

“He was born after the Belfast Agreement was signed and will be part of a new generation entering politics across Northern Ireland in the coming years. He brings drive and enthusiasm and will be the Ulster Unionist Party`s youngest councillor.

"I would also like to thank Chris Smyth for his service as an Ulster Unionist Councillor and wish him all the very best in his future career."