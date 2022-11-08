UUP chief leads tributes after party stalwart Sam Gardiner dies aged 82

​

Tributes have been paid to former Ulster Unionist Party MLA Samuel Gardiner who has died at the age of 82.

Mr Gardiner, who was from Lurgan, passed away on Tuesday at Craigavon Area Hospital.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, sons Clive and Keith, and the wider family circle.

The former Upper Bann MLA was first elected to the then Lurgan Borough Council (now Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council) in 1963 and became Northern Ireland’s youngest mayor in 1968.

He served multiple stints as mayor of Craigavon in 1982/3, 1988/9 and 2000/1.

UUP leader Doug Beattie led the tributes to his former colleague.

“All members of the Ulster Unionist Party are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former colleague Sam Gardiner,” he said.

“Sam was a very friendly and personable man who was held in high esteem by Council and Stormont colleagues across all parties and by the electorate.

“He was a man of conviction, a man of passion and a man of dedicated service and the party will be the lesser for having lost him.”

In 2003, Mr Gardiner was elected to the Assembly where he served on the Environmental, Leisure Services and Public Services Liaison Committees and was the official UUP spokesperson on the environment.

As the oldest MLA he held the role of Father of the House — which includes presiding over the election of a new Speaker — prior to his retirement in 2016.

The former High Sheriff for Co Armagh was appointed as a justice of the peace.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart has offered condolences to Mr Gardiner’s family “for whom this loss will be most acutely felt” and to his former colleagues.

“Sammy was a dedicated servant of the people, with decades in public office from council through to the corridors of Stormont,” she added.

“He had a great heart for the Lurgan area in particular, and I know many people in the local community will be deeply saddened to hear of his passing.”

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd has also paid tribute.

“I worked with Sammy both in Council and in the Assembly over many years and while we had a different view of the world I always found him to be very civil and personable,” he said.

“He worked hard on behalf of his constituents but his loss will be felt most by his family and friends to whom I offer my deepest sympathies at this sad time.”

SDLP councillor Declan McAlinden added that Mr Gardiner “made a huge contribution” to the local area and would be “fondly remembered” by the local community.

Mr Gardiner was also a member of the Orange Order and deputy Sovereign Grand Master of the Royal Black Institution.

Glenavon Football Club, of which he was once a chairman and director, said it is “deeply saddened” by his passing.

“A minute’s silence will be held in Sam’s memory and in memory of our former player, Sammy Wilson, before tonight’s game with Glentoran,” it said.

Mr Gardiner’s funeral will take place at Holy Trinity Church, Waringstown, on Friday at 1pm followed by interment at Lurgan Cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to share their condolences in Malcomsons Funeral Home in Lurgan on Thursday between 7pm and 9pm.

Donations in lieu, if desired, can be made to Shankill Parish Church, Lurgan, via Malcomsons Funeral Service, Lurgan.