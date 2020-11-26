UUP councillor Alan Lewis details 'pure torture' of growing up with a stammer

An Ulster Unionist councillor has written about his experiences of being relentlessly bullied as a child at school because he has a stammer.

Newry, Mourne and Down Councillor Alan Lewis says more must be done to support children with speech difficulties including offering early intervention, focusing resources and shining a spotlight on the causes of stammering and not just the physical manifestations.

He said: “To those who know me, it’s no secret I have a stammer. As an adult I have learned to control it. I focus my thoughts and apply myself to a topic or situation with confidence in the knowledge that I am safe and within the company of equals, if not friends.

“As someone whose childhood was effectively wrecked, academically stifled and hounded by bullying, I know too well the difficulties faced by many young people who are curtailed by speech difficulties.”

Cllr Lewis recalled his own childhood experiences of trying to manage his stammer which has taken many years to correct: “As a child I can remember being laughed at in shops, unable to tell the assistant what I wanted. In school I dreaded group activities - ‘get to know you’ ice breaker games were pure torture.

“On the bus for many years I wrote down where I wanted to go. Right up until my early twenties I would have carried a pen and paper in case I needed to write down what I wanted to say.

“Worry, anxiety, gut wrenching sickness, all the feelings of built-up nervousness, as I prepared to open my mouth and attempt to speak.

“Nobody can understand or begin to imagine the absolute complete fear of failure any young child experiences when put into the situation where you are forced to speak.

“It’s easier to stay in the background, be unseen, unheard and unremarkable. This frustrates your confidence as you know you have a valid point to make, an opinion to give or part to play. Unfortunately, you are tongue-tied, unable to relay your thoughts into words so you stay silent.”

Cllr Lewis says he will be lobbying for recognition that stammering is the manifestation of childhood anxiety, not the cause.

He added: “At the moment the Education Authority regard stammering as an issue to be referred to the trust who deal with it by assigning speech and language therapists. Education Authority psychologists will intervene if a child is experiencing emotional difficulties.

“I myself was passed off from school onto the trust, breathing techniques, reading a book slowly from front to back, going over the words again and again, pushed to breaking point, forced and encouraged to stammer in public so as I became used to people’s reactions, taught how to deal with those reactions.

“None of this addressed the actual problem and in fact, I’d argue, made it worse. From what I’ve heard of today’s methods, nothing much has changed. Emotional difficulties and anxiety is not as a result of stammering but the issues which manifest it.”

“The Education Authority must recognise this in isolation and not overlook it because a child isn’t experiencing other learning difficulties. You can be effectively mute but intelligent.”

The UUP man has called for direct investment in schools including full-time, dedicated, widely available mental health workers in each of the Education Authority areas, focusing on children with complex confidence and anxiety issues.

A spokesperson for the Education Authority said: “We acknowledge how challenging it can be for a child and their family when a child has any language or speech difficulties, and we support children and young people in a range of ways, depending on their needs.

"If a child has a speech impediment and no other speech or language difficulties, or wider special educational needs, the assessment and treatment of the speech impediment sits with the HSC Trusts.

"Our Educational Psychologists do not assess speech impediments alone, but do assess and provide support to children who may have a speech impediment as well as other difficulties, such as a developmental language disorder, dyspraxia, dyslexia, or social and emotional difficulties.

"Children’s needs vary significantly and stammering is not always the manifestation of childhood anxiety. The source of the problem can only be determined based on a review of the individual child, and how this is impacting on their ability to access the curriculum and their emotional wellbeing.

"If a parent is concerned that their child’s speech impediment is causing them emotional difficulties, or is preventing them from accessing the curriculum, we would encourage them to speak to their child’s teacher, or the Special Educational Needs Coordinator (SENCo) at their school. The SENCo may then consult with our Educational Psychology Service to decide on the best way forward.

"Children with special educational needs, including those who have speech and language disorders/delays or dysfluency can experience a range of challenges. Our Educational Psychologists support schools in identifying the needs of children and young people, and what may help to address the difficulties.

"This could include a range of support within the school, as well as speech and language therapists in the case of language-based difficulties. We strive to always put the needs of the child at the centre of everything we do in their assessment and support, and focus on the child as a whole and not with their needs in isolation from each other.”

The Department of Education have been contacted for a response.