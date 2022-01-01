UUP councillor receives ‘IRA’ death threat in Christmas card

‘I’ve received more abuse since being elected in 2019 than in my whole life’, says Alan Lewis

A UUP councillor has hit out after he received a sectarian death threat in a Christmas card.

Alan Lewis, a member of Newry, Mourne and Down District council, has insisted he will not be intimidated by the sinister message.

He revealed that he has received more abuse since becoming a councillor in 2019 than ever before.

In the latest incident, Mr Lewis said he received a card in the post days after Christmas. Inside was scrawled ‘IRA’, and ‘condolences to yer ma’.

Mr Lewis said it shows how some still want to spread hate and division.

He said: “A few days after Christmas I received what looked like a Christmas card with a not so traditional message contained within.

“Unfortunately, as we welcome in the New Year, it is evident that a mentality of hate and division still exists - obviously this is disappointing but not surprising.”

Mr Lewis (31), who was elected as a councillor in 2019, said he has received regular abuse since joining Newry and Mourne council.

He said that while he has occasionally questioned whether he wants to continue, he will not be deterred.

“My address and that of every other councillor is literally published on the council’s website under a list of committee appointments,” he explained.

"I don’t mind that I am available and accessible, but this reflects the measures some will take to obtain information which can be abused.

“We are appealing to young people to enter politics, yet is society doing enough to stamp out this type of idiotic behaviour, idle threats, nasty actions or comments?

“I am only 31, one of the younger councillors on our council, but I’d say one of the most abused.

“Since being elected in May 2019 I have taken more abuse over the past two years than I have in a lifetime - some nights I genuinely look at my three children and think is this nonsense worth it?

“However, I won’t be put off. This card isn’t a threat, it’s not a warning, it’s simply a collaboration of hate penned by someone clearly in need of a return to education. My six-year-old son could have made a better job of it.

“I will continue to work for the people of Slieve Croob, because despite the hostility from some, I have encountered genuine kindness, friendship, honest, decent, hardworking people who are prepared to work together to ensure that we can benefit all within our district.

“That is what keeps me in politics - the generosity and purpose of direction shared by all who wish to succeed.”