UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler applied for role of NI Children’s Commissioner

Deputy leader of the UUP Robbie Butler has rejected the notion that he was prepared to step away from politics after being shortlisted for the vacant role of NI Children's Commissioner.

The BBC reports that Mr Butler was informed he had been unsuccessful last Thursday, the day of the council election.

According to the BBC, he said his decision to apply did not indicate disillusionment with the party or politics.

Speaking on Good Morning Ulster, Mr Butler was asked whether he could have done that job alongside his role at the UUP. He said the Children’s Commissioner post is a “very unique job” and it was “very flattering” to get to the final stage of the process.

Asked again if he’d rather be doing that job than be UUP deputy leader, he responded: “That’s just not the case, I’ve been the children and young people’s spokesperson in my party for a number of years and I’ve worked closely with that office.

“And if you are interested in upholding the rights of young people and giving voice and advocacy then that is the pinnacle point. It’s a very special job but that job will be allocated to the right person and I will be congratulate them this week when they take up their post.

“They will hopefully be in post for somewhere in the region of eight years. It’s been too long without a children’s commissioner and hopefully they’ll be appointed as soon as possible.”

The UUP lost 21 seats in the local government elections and are now the fourth biggest party across Northern Ireland's councils, with 54 seats in total.

Mr Butler served as the UUP’s Chief Whip from 2019-21. He is the Party Education spokesperson and leads on Mental Health and Young People.

Read more Neither SDLP nor Ulster Unionists can afford another election like this

He has been an MLA at Stormont since 2016 but served for 16 years previously in the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and for four years with the NI Prison Service.

Prior to that the UUP man was a butcher. He also has a degree in Leadership and Management Practice.

As an MLA on Stormont's Education committee, Mr Butler worked closely with the last Children's Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma whose eight-year term ended on March 1.

He said his decision to apply for the role was a reflection of his admiration for the post.

The UUP has been contacted for comment.