UUP leader Aiken has eye surgery after suffering tear

UUP leader Steve Aiken had surgery on Thursday after suddenly suffering a tear in his right eye.

The South Antrim MLA attended the Royal Victoria Hospital's Eye Casualty for treatment after noticing a cloudiness in his eye.

Former submarine commander Mr Aiken praised hospital staff for the treatment he received during his visit.

"Now I didn't expect laser surgery today for a tear in my right eye," Mr Aiken wrote on Twitter.

"Thanks to everyone at Belfast Trust Royal Victoria Hospital Eye Clinic for their prompt emergency response.

"It's days like this that makes me so glad of our NHS and its wonderful staff."

Mr Aiken has previously battled bowel cancer in 2014, going on to make a full recovery and become leader of his party late last year.

The UUP leader's party colleague Robin Swann took over as Health Minister following the restoration of the Stormont Executive earlier this month.

He quickly moved to end health staff strikes by offering staff pay parity with workers in the rest of the UK.

