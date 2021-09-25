UUP leader Beattie rejects Donaldson’s calls for unionist pact to stop Sinn Fein

Doug Beattie says there will be "no union pacts". Credit: Pacemaker

UUP leader Doug Beattie has affirmed “there will be no union pacts” in response to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s calls for such arrangements ahead of the next Stormont election.

The Upper Bann MLA said that all unionist parties reject the Northern Ireland Protocol and want to see it replaced, but that “none of this requires pacts and there will be no pacts.”

His statement comes hours after DUP leader Donaldson called for a unionist pact to help return “as many as possible pro-Union, anti-protocol MLAs”, to keep Sinn fein from becoming the largest party.

Sir Jeffrey spoke of his respect for the UUP leader, as well as TUV leader Jim Allister, saying he believed they could “work together” to broaden unionism’s appeal.

He added that he feels the Republic of Ireland is increasingly taking an “aggressive approach” to unionists.

However, Mr Beattie completely rejected the offer of any pacts on Saturday.

“We will work with anybody for the good of the people of Northern Ireland,” he said.

“That could be on child poverty, social housing, health, education and promoting the Union itself. As a political party we are confident in our pro-Union message.

“It is for others to ask if they wish to vote for positive unionism or negative unionism, to vote for a vision for the people of Northern Ireland focused on the future or a backward protectionist, power-driven vision focused on self-preservation.

“If it is the former, then the vote will be for the Ulster Unionist Party and a Northern Ireland confident with its place within the United Kingdom.”

As the DUP prepares to celebrate its 50th birthday next week, Sir Jeffrey said his primary focus was on the next Assembly election. Scheduled for May 2022, it could be held as early as January if his party brings down Stormont over the protocol.

The protocol is the means by which a hard border is avoided on the island of Ireland. It sees Northern Ireland continue to follow EU rules, and thus it creates a de facto sea border with GB through border checks for food and other imports, which has angered unionists.

Sir Jeffrey also indicated that DUP elected representatives in future could be increasingly allowed to vote according to their conscience on social issues, after the party had its first ever sit-down meeting with a LGBTQ group at Stormont earlier this week.