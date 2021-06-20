UUP leader calls for action to protect NI medical supplies 

The Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has called for an urgent meeting with the Northern Ireland Secretary over concerns the DUP could collapse Stormont by September.

Mr Beattie has said the UK Government must take urgent steps to protect medical supplies to Northern Ireland, with a current grace period on Brexit trade arrangements due to end on December 31.

Following the shock resignation of DUP leader Edwin Poots this week, the Sunday Life reported the party could force an early election in the autumn unless there is substantial change in plans to introduce Irish language laws.

A senior DUP source said that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who is widely considered to be the next leader, won’t nominate a First Minister unless a new deal is agreed.

This would force the collapse of the Executive and oblige the NI Secretary Brandon Lewis to call an early election.

In a statement, Mr Beattie said: “Action is needed immediately because the pharmaceutical companies which supply Northern Ireland will be making critical supply decisions at the end of this month.

"It is within the Government’s gift to act and they should do so with or without EU approval. We cannot wait any longer for Northern Ireland’s people to be used in a tug-of-war between the UK Government and the EU. The UK Government has a responsibility to act to protect its citizens and that’s what should happen.”

Mr Beattie added: “I also want to know what interventions Brandon Lewis intends to make, if as speculated in media reports, the DUP intends to collapse Stormont in September.

“He was willing to intervene on the cultural aspects of New Decade, New Approach (NDNA), but there were many other more important issues to deal with in NDNA, such as reducing waiting lists and investing in mental health.

"(Health Minister) Robin Swann has begun that work, but with Sinn Fein threatening the survival of Stormont last week and now the DUP this week, what is the Secretary of State going to do for the ordinary man and woman on the street who are sick, sore and tired of the continued political baiting? I believe people want to see political stability to assist the Health Minister to start delivering on the critical work in the Health Service which will save lives.”

The North Down MP Stephen Farry also expressed his concerns at the latest developments,

calling it “appalling” that the DUP might threaten to collapse Stormont.

Although the grace period for medical supplies is still six months away, the current threat of a so-called ‘sausage war’ between the EU and the UK Government over the import of chilled meat products into Northern Ireland has once again created more uncertainty.

Mr Farry later commented that many “pragmatic discussions” had already taken place on the medicine issue, including with the Department of Health in Northern Ireland.

“I and others have had several meetings with UKG and EU on this. Maros Sefcovic has even said EU willing to legislate on a workaround to address some aspects.”