UUP leader Doug Beattie ‘heartbroken’ after death of beloved dog Buster

UUP leader Doug Beattie has taken to Twitter to pay tribute to his beloved pet dog Buster who passed away following a short illness.

The MLA tweeted a video of the dog with the post: “After a short illness I lost my dancing dog today. I know there are many more important things happening, far more suffering, but I’m heartbroken #Buster”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

He also posted photographs of the dog with the tweet: “How could you not miss this scruffy face. #Buster”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Political representatives from a number of parties commented on the posts paying tribute including Alliance councillor Michelle Kelly and SDLP MLA Sinead Bradley.

His UUP colleagues, Robbie Butler MLA, Cllr Carole Howard and Cllr Jill McCauley also said they were “so sorry” for his loss.