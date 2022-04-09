UUP leader Doug Beattie hits back after he is branded ‘Lundy’ and ‘Traitor’ at anti-protocol rally

‘People ranting from a podium won’t deter me’, he vows

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has hit back after he was branded a ‘Lundy’ and a ‘traitor’ at an anti-protocol rally, saying his critics are not the people he stood beside in battle.

Mr Beattie, a decorated military veteran, insisted he would not be deterred after a poster, appearing to show a noose around his neck, was left ahead of the event in Lurgan on Friday night.

It was turned away from view after being spotted by the DUP and TUV leaders, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and Jim Allister, who addressed the protest.

The poster has been widely condemned with Sir Jeffrey saying it was "disgraceful".

Alliance leader Naomi Long called it “reprehensible”, while Mr Allister said it was “entirely inappropriate”.

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill also condemned the incident.

There is no suggestion the poster was left, or supported, by anyone connected with Friday night’s event.

However, it comes amid growing tension surrounding the rallies, which have been taking place across Northern Ireland in opposition to the post-Brexit protocol.

Last month Mr Beattie said he would no longer attend the protests, claiming they are raising tensions. Friday’s event was the first since his decision to pull out.

During the rally, one of the speakers, Roy Ferguson, addressed Mr Beattie’s absence, saying unionists would not forget his “desertion”, and accused him of “betraying the faith and the trust of the Ulster people”.

Mr Beattie has offered to meet with people opposed to his view, but Mr Ferguson, in his speech, rejected this.

“If Doug thinks that the leaders of this organisation are going to sit and talk with him in private, he has another thing coming,” he told the crowd.

“We will not discuss our heritage with a traitor and a Lundy. It’s not on.”

On Saturday Mr Beattie hit back at the criticism, and the other “cowards” who were behind the poster, and a recent attack on his constituency office.

He said: “I am no Lundy and I am no traitor. Those who make those cowardly remarks will not bully me or any of my party activists from doing what is right to create a better society in Northern Ireland and strengthen Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.

“Those who called me a Lundy and traitor or put a double-knotted noose around my neck on a poster are not the people who stood beside me in battle.

“They are not the people who I served alongside who were some of the finest men and women who have ever donned the Queen’s uniform, as we literally bled blood, sweat and tears in the heat of battle, in the service of our country.

“So someone standing on a stage, ranting from a podium, delivering a politically motivated speech to attack my commitment to my country won’t bully or intimidate me, or my party, from driving forward and looking to the future rather than leading unionism back to the past.

“Whether it’s a poster with a double-knotted noose around my neck - that will end up in the bin - or a broken window in my office - I’ll get that fixed - I won’t be deflected from doing what is in the best interests of Northern Ireland and its people.”

The poster of Mr Beattie has been strongly condemned.

Sir Jeffrey told the Belfast Telegraph: "This was a disgraceful action. On becoming aware of the poster, I was horrified and decided to remove it. Unionists are united in opposing the protocol and those sowing division should step back. The people behind this poster should hang their heads in shame."

Mr Allister said he understood it had been placed near the platform before people had arrived. He said it was “entirely inappropriate”. He also told PA that if someone placed it to "convey malevolence", that "they were idiots".

UUP election candidate Darryl Wilson posted on Twitter: “The man on the poster has done more for his country and has more bravery in his little finger than the coward that drew a noose on his neck. The constant, obsessive, divisive attacks from individuals online has spilled over into reality.”

East Belfast candidate Lauren Kerr said: “The mental gymnastics that must be involved to try to Lundy a decorated military veteran who has travelled across continents promoting unionism. If it’s between Doug and the clown who painted a noose around his neck I know who I’d rather was representing unionism.”

Michelle O’Neill said: “There is absolutely no place in our politics, or community for such threats against public representatives, or anyone else.

“Those politicians involved in these anti-Good Friday Agreement, and anti-protocol rallies must refrain from inflammatory speeches which are whipping up tensions, which can whip up tensions and lead to a deteriorating political situation.”

Mrs Long, the Alliance leader, said the poster was “utterly reprehensible and profoundly disturbing”.

“It isn't enough to just turn the poster away from view,” she Tweeted. “Those involved in these rallies need to acknowledge the emotions being stirred and dial down the rhetoric.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has also sent his support to Mr Beattie.

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, who spoke at the rally, criticised those responsible for the poster.

“This ‘stunt’ was disgraceful. It doesn’t represent the anti-Protocol movement, and you have to wonder to whose agenda those who placed it there are working,” he Tweeted. “Doug (in my view) is wildly out of touch on the Protocol, but he remains a decorated military veteran deserving of respect.”