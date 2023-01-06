UUP veteran Andy Allen says Prince Harry has ‘gone too far’ after Duke’s book revelations about time in Afghanistan

An Ulster Unionist Party Army veteran who lost both his legs and was left partially blind while serving in Afghanistan believes Prince Harry has “gone too far”, after the Duke of Sussex disclosed that he killed 25 Taliban in the Middle Eastern country.

Andy Allen – who was re-elected at the last election in May – was commenting after revelations emerged in Harry’s controversial memoir about his time in Afghanistan.

Speaking about the detail in the book, Spare, Mr Allen suggested the prince should “be quiet in that regard”, saying the comments are not ones he “would associate to my experience with the military” adding that he does not see what Harry is “hoping to achieve” in writing the autobiography.

Mr Allen also told BBC’s Evening Extra programme he is “not sure” if he will read the book.

"Each person who served in Afghanistan will remember their time there in different ways and they will describe and depict that in different ways,” the UUP politician said.

"In the context of Harry’s comments... it is certainly not how I would describe my time in Afghanistan. I have listened to and heard commentary from other service personnel who have served in Afghanistan and I would tend to concur with the broad consensus… that Harry has gone too far and perhaps he should be quiet in that regard.

"It is not comments I would associate to my experience with the military. It is not comments I would associate with my training and the professionalism I experience within the British armed forces.

“There is no written code or no law against coming out and speaking about your time in Afghanistan. Different people will speak about their time in warzones differently.

"Some people will depict that much more vividly than others. It is certainly not a way in which I would do it, but there is nothing stopping Harry doing so in the manner he has done.

"I don’t know what he was hoping to achieve by that. I am not sure if I will actually read the book.

"I don’t see what Harry was hoping to achieve through the commentary he has made. Maybe that will come out in the fullness of time. Maybe that is his way of dealing with the struggles and the battles.”

The Telegraph, which obtained a Spanish language copy of the memoir from a bookshop in Spain, reports that Harry said he did not think of those he killed as people, but instead as “chess pieces” that had been taken off the board.

“So, my number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” he wrote.

Other figures within the British military establishment have also criticised the Duke of Sussex, including retired British Army colonel Tim Collins.

He told Forces News on Friday: “Amongst his assertions is a claim that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan.

“That’s not how you behave in the Army; it’s not how we think.”

Col Collins later added: “Harry has now turned against the other family, the military, that once embraced him, having trashed his birth family.”

He also accused Harry of taking a path that is “alien” to those in the UK and the Commonwealth, adding that the duke is “pursuing US identity politics and casting slurs or racism around where none exists”.