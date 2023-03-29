UUP’s Andy Allen concerned over threat to funding for youth organisations

Education Authority warns it cannot guarantee finances beyond the end of April

The Education Authority (EA) has written to voluntary youth organisations advising them that it cannot guarantee them funding beyond the end of April.

The letter, seen by the Belfast Telegraph, states that only one twelfth of the organisations' anticipated annual funding will be allocated to allow them to deliver immediate services and pay staff for the month of April.

The EA provides vital funding for scores of these organisations across Northern Ireland, such as for youth clubs, that they rely on to operate.

Penned by a senior EA official, the letter, dated Monday, stresses that the authority "recognises the valuable work of the voluntary youth work sector and the importance of the impact you make on the lives of children and young people".

The official states that the EA has not received a budget from the Department of Education for the 2023/24 financial year.

"Like other departments, the Department of Education is yet to receive its confirmed budget allocation. Consequently, EA is therefore unable to confirm a letter of offer for your organisation’s funding for this 12-month period," the letter reads.

"Therefore, in the absence of a budget, and based on your one-year allocation applied for under the funding scheme, this letter constitutes notification that the EA will allocate your organisation one twelfth of the anticipated annual funding, for the month of April to enable you to proceed with immediate delivery of services, and payment of staff, as required.

"We would strongly emphasise that we are not in a position to confirm that EA funding for your organisation will continue from May 2023 onwards. The position will be reviewed as and when the EA receives a budget.

"In these circumstances, we would strongly advise that your organisation should not make any expenditure commitments beyond 30 April 2023."

The letter goes on to "reiterate the value and importance that the EA places on the Youth Service and in this extremely challenging financial climate we continue to advocate for resources on behalf of the sector.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen said the situation is a matter of “serious concern”.

"It is impossible for [these groups] them to be able to plan ahead to deliver key services for our young people and many are concerned they will lose experienced staff resulting in a reduction of services due to the uncertainty created, which is beyond their control,” he said.

"This is yet another example of organisations, staff and service users being let down by a broken system. Another real-world example of the pressures front-line services are being put under due to the lack of a functioning Executive.

“Ultimately this matter, like so many others, should never have arisen. A functioning Executive could have agreed budgets months ago.”

Mr Allen added that he is seeking a meeting with the EA over the news.

Meanwhile, Stormont's Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has said it can no longer afford to pay for children to be taught cycling proficiency at school.

Due to budget constraints schools will now have to pay teachers and instructors themselves if they want to continue the cycling scheme.