UUP’s Beattie urges NI households to take part in Ukrainian refugee scheme launched on Monday

A man who fled Ukraine sleeps at a refugee center in Korczowa, Poland, on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Now in its third week, the war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

UUP leader Doug Beattie has urged people here to take part in a scheme that opens up their homes to Ukrainian refugees.

The Executive Office is also encouraging expressions of interest in sponsoring refugees from both groups and individuals. The scheme opened today, and expressions of interest can be made through the online portal.

Mr Beattie said that while he cannot take part as he has a vulnerable person staying periodically at his home, he would call on those who are in a position to help to do so.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove said households would be offered £350 per month to house those fleeing the war in Ukraine, either in a spare room or property, rent-free. Mr Gove said that tens of thousands of people could come to the UK under the scheme. It is unclear how many could potentially be resettled in Northern Ireland.

Members of the public will be able to nominate a Ukrainian family to stay with them for a minimum of six months. Those offering accommodation will be vetted and Ukrainian applicants will also have to undergo security checks.

The Executive Office said that, while all the details have not yet been announced, "we are working at pace, making preparations so we stand ready to provide sanctuary to Ukrainian refugees. Mindful of the pressure on social housing stock, officials are also engaging with councils and the voluntary and community sector to find creative ways of bringing suitable accommodation into use and identifying all available capacity.

"We are in close contact with the Home Office and the Department for Levelling Up, Communities and Housing and with colleagues in other jurisdictions.

"We will participate fully in this humanitarian effort. Partnership across sectors and wider society will be key to ensuring we can support as many Ukrainian people seeking sanctuary here as possible."

Mr Beattie added: “I think it is a fair scheme, a good scheme and a helpful scheme. Those who are in a position to help and feel it is appropriate to help should give it serious consideration and ensure they have as much information as possible.

“Unfortunately, due to personal circumstances including a vulnerable person staying periodically in my home, I am not in a position to participate in the scheme myself.”

The Home Office has been criticised for its response to the Ukrainian refugee crisis to date, compared to the EU response of waiving visa requirements for those fleeing.

Initially – until the new scheme goes live – the UK has only admitted those who already have family living in the UK. Some have also hit out at the amount of bureaucracy and red tape involved in the UK visa system.

The governments in Scotland and Wales have proposed they become “super sponsors” to the new scheme, allowing them to take in more refugees. A similar call cannot be made here due to a lack of a functioning Executive.

On Sunday, the SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole said it is “not good enough” for Stormont to take no action on the issue because of the absence of a First and Deputy First Minister.

“From my perspective, I have already called for the Executive Office to do more to prepare to receive Ukrainian refugees,” he said.

“This is the biggest humanitarian crisis on our continent in most of our lifetimes. We need to be part of finding a solution in Northern Ireland.

“It is not simply good enough to say we don’t have a sitting First and Deputy First Minister. The Executive Office needs to be preparing now.”