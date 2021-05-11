UUP’s Beattie would ask Loyalist Communities Council when they will disband if he becomes leader

The retired army captain ruled out unionist merger and expressed his love for the Irish language

The Ulster Unionist Party MLA Doug Beattie, pictured at a press conference at Parliament Buildings, Stormont with Danny Kennedy, Robbie Butler and Steve Aiken. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The frontrunner for the leadership of the Ulster Unionist Party Doug Beattie, said one of the first things he will ask the Loyalist Communities Council is when they will disband - if he got the job.

He also ruled out the possibility of a merger of the UUP and DUP saying there was nothing to gain from such a move.

He also said he was looking forward to the debate on the contest should Robbie Butler stand, as thought. He said should he become leader he would expect the Lagan Valley MLA to be ‘high up’ in his leadership team.

Upper Bann MLA Mr Beattie announced his candidacy for the top job in the party on Monday following Steve Aiken’s resignation but unlike in the DUP leadership race, candidates in the UUP have been permitted to speak to the media.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster on Tuesday, Mr Beattie said if he did become the party’s fifth leader in four years he would not be taking any advice from the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC).

The organisation, which is chaired by former UUP chairman David Campbell, represents the views of the UDA, UVF and Red Hand Commando.

“If I meet the Loyalist Communities Council the first thing I will be asking is when they will be disbanding and when they will be leaving our people alone and get their foots off the neck of our people who work hard?” stated Mr Beattie.

LCC chair David Campbell, East Belfast community worker and former loyalist prisoner Jim Wilson and UDA leader Jackie McDonald. Pic PA

He stressed, however, that not all loyalists should be associated with paramilitary groups and it is important that politicians reach out and speak to those in the loyalist community.

“There’s no place in our society today for any paramilitary groups and if they're here, they need to go and I want to help them go but they have to go.”

Mr Beattie also expressed his love for the Irish language but said he was against any Irish Language Act.

The retired army captain felt an act could cause more divisions in Northern Ireland as street signs could be in Irish in some areas and in Ulster Scots in others.

“[Irish language] is part of our culture, it’s part of our heritage, it needs to be funded, it needs to be protected, it needs to be cherished, it needs to be promoted,” stated Mr Beattie.

“I can say all of these things so I have no issue with the Irish language.

“My issue is an act because what is being proposed with an act, I believe, could end up driving more division in Norther Ireland.

“We could literally have people driving down the street where signs and services are in English and Irish, and driving down another street where signs and services are English and Ulster Scots.

“To me that is divisive and I’ve seen this up close and personal.”

During his time with the army, Mr Beattie was stationed in Bosnia and explained the city of Mostar has two different fire services speaking two different languages following the Bosnian War.

“I’ve been there, I’ve seen it and I’ve seen how divisive it is so what I want to do is take the politics out of the Irish language and try and close that gap,” he said.

Mr Beattie added that unionism would gain nothing if the UUP and DUP merged after he once said he would “rather stick needles” in his eyes than vote for the DUP.

“There is a reality here and that is there are people who class themselves as unionists in Northern Ireland who will never vote for the Ulster Unionist Party and there are people who will never vote for the DUP,” he said.