UUP’s Doug Beattie ‘probably the man who will save the Union’ says ex-Scottish Conservative leader

Issue of the potential break-up of the United Kingdom should be focused on Northern Ireland and not on Scotland, argues Ruth Davidson

UUP leader Doug Beattie is “quite probably” the man who will save the Union, the former leader of the Scottish Conservatives has declared.

Baroness Ruth Davidson hailed the Upper Bann MLA as a politician who has qualities that endear him to voters: “earthiness”, a “wicked sense of humour” and someone that passes the “pub test”.

In an article for Unherd, she insisted as a Scottish unionist the “fight for the future of the UK is about to enter a new phase”, revealing it is Northern Ireland rather than Scotland where interest on the issue should lay.

"So those who believe in the Union must turn their gaze west. Scotland is no nearer another referendum than it was the morning after the votes were counted in 2014; but Northern Ireland is probably less than six months away from having its first ever nationalist First Minister,” said Baroness Davidson.

"And if the Scottish example is anything to go by, a Sinn Fein victory would give the party a platform to campaign relentlessly to end the UK, just as the SNP have done.”

The ex-MSP, however, points to Mr Beattie as the pro-Union voice whose “mix of statesman and soldier, parliamentary chamber and sergeant’s mess hall has struck a chord” with the electorate.

Citing the Belfast Telegraph’s LucidTalk poll, published in August, which saw support for the DUP plunge behind the UUP and its leader the only NI party leader to score +20 points, the Scottish unionist said the results show that “it’s clear that there are thousands of Northern Ireland unionists feeling politically homeless right now”.

"Beattie’s unionism is expansive, seeking to embrace groups that have often felt excluded,” writes Baroness Davidson.

Pointing out that as UUP leader he has brought Northern Ireland’s “first openly lesbian elected unionist”, Councillor Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston into party ranks after persuading her to defect from the Progressive Unionist Party (PUP), along with Stephen McCarthy, introducing him as the UUP’s first working-class Catholic candidate for an Assembly election this autumn.

She added that Mr Beattie’s “impeccable unionist credentials — military service for the crown, his uncle’s death at the hands of the IRA, the fact that he grew up on Union Street in Portadown”, give him “much greater licence to talk freely and generously about Irish identity”.

He also has the ability to face down critics of unionism with statements such as: “I always viewed myself as Irish … clearly I’m British as well but my whole life I’ve identified as Irish,” explained Ms Davidson.

"He talks about ‘the Union’ not as an immutable object, preserved in aspic, but as a ‘Union of people’ with all the scope and contradiction that entails,” said the Scottish politician.

"He wants little short of a complete transformation of Northern Irish politics — reshaping the devolution architecture to allow for what he calls “working power-sharing” and “power-sharing opposition” — coalitions that bring unionists and nationalists together in order to get things done, rather than (as he sees it) forcing them together in a way that means mutual vetoes often result in stasis.”

The House of Lords member also recalled engaging in a discussion on the potential impact of a ‘yes’ vote in a Scottish referendum in 2012 for television, and was interviewed by a unionist and nationalist.

"A Yes vote, I was informed, would do more for Irish unification than any bombing campaign during the Troubles, or any politics since. If Scotland were to go, Northern Ireland would be next,” she explained.

"What I couldn’t say, all those years ago, to the nationalist politician impressing upon me Scotland’s potential role in Irish reunification, was that they were probably right. I see the counterbalance than one province provides the other and can accept that Scottish cessation, had it occurred, may well have helped tip majority opinion in Northern Ireland towards Irish reunification.”

She continued: “And if I accept that, I must push myself to acknowledge the counter may also be true. That were Northern Ireland to go, and part of that fabric in tension rip, desire in Scotland to be a northern outpost of an English and Welsh block would be less strong than desire to remain part of a four nation union.

“So those who believe in the union must turn their gaze west… The fight for the future of the UK is about to enter a new phase.”