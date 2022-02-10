UUP’s Doug Beattie reveals new name as sign for Portadown office blows off in high winds

UUP leader Doug Beattie took to Twitter to reveal the aftermath of recent high winds which blew half of the signage off the front of his Portadown office.

It uncovered a sign for a previous business at the same premises advertising alterations and dress hire, revealing the new name ‘Dougamorous’ which the politician has now highlighted in a hashtag.

Mr Beattie tweeted: “First day back in the office since high winds on Sunday tore part of our sign off. So right now I’m still #Dougamorous Willing to do alterations and dress hire.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Over 100 people have commented on the post requesting dress hire services from the Ulster Unionist leader and tweeting witty puns about the new signage.

Zac Taylor-Clarke tweeted: “It seams I’ve got a formal on Monday, opening times? #SmallBusinesses #Dougamorous

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Leif B tweeted: “Do you have anything in the back that might suit my formal this weekend?”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Francis McManus cleverly pointed out: “What about this ban on double jobbing?”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Another tweeted: “Another split in the UUP it seams.”