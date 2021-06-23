UUP’s Doug Beattie writes to EU over ‘profound’ impact to NI medicine supply due to protocol

The Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie has warned the EU that the protocol is having a “profound” effect on the supply of medicines to Northern Ireland.

The comments from Mr Beattie come in a letter written to the EU Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic on Wednesday, urging the trading bloc to find agreement over the issue.

Under the terms of Brexit’s contentious Northern Ireland Protocol, the region is to operate under different regulatory rules for medicines and medical devices than the rest of the UK.

The Health Minister Robin Swann has previously expressed concern about the supply of medicines to Northern Ireland, due to the row over the protocol.

Northern Ireland currently secures 98% of its supplies from Great Britain.

A one-year grace period delaying the implementation of this aspect of the protocol is due to expire at the end of the year.

The letter from Mr Beattie comes as it is expected the EU will agree to a UK demand for grace periods to be extended around a ban on chilled meat products from Great Britain being sold in Northern Ireland.

Last week, Mr Beattie called for a meeting with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis over the issue of medicine supplies and asked the UK Government to act.

In his letter to the EU Commission vice-president, Mr Beattie said the ending of grace periods on medicines crossing the Irish Sea will have a “profound impact on both the supply and regulation of medicines here in Northern Ireland”.

“Northern Ireland, as a constituent part of the United Kingdom, has long had a deep and integrated connection with Great Britain on the issue of the supply of medicines and medical devices. Approximately 98% of all the medicines supplied to Northern Ireland come from Great Britain,” he wrote.

“Quite simply there is no separate Northern Ireland market, and instead all UK nations rely on the same supply model which also helpfully provides parity in the context of the NHS in terms of pricing and access to treatments for all our citizens.

EU vice-president Maros Sefcovic

“As a result of the Northern Ireland Protocol – a protocol that we had no hand in negotiating and the impacts of which are becoming increasingly unworkable - Northern Ireland will be forced to follow EU rules and regulations for medicines and medical devices, whereas the three nations of Great Britain will not.

“I therefore urge you to recognise the impact of the requirement for medicines crossing the Irish Sea first requiring additional batch testing and verification. There are also fundamental issues in relation to medicines packaging and regulation.”

Adding in the letter, Mr Beattie said some pharmaceutical companies were making the decision to deem Northern Ireland no longer “commercially viable” and discontinuing products as a result of the issue.

“You may be aware that the pharmaceutical industry is legally obliged to give the Department of Health and Social Care six months’ notice of discontinuations to the UK market,” he added.

“As such, with little more than six months until the end of the grace period for medicines regulation on 31 December 2021, the importance of this week and next cannot be overestimated.

“I trust that you agree it would be entirely unreasonable and unacceptable for citizens in Northern Ireland to no longer have the same access to the full range of medicines as citizens in the rest of the United Kingdom.”