UUP’s Lord Empey demands answers from Ian Paisley over claim PM promised to ‘tear up’ NI Protocol

Paisley adds that EU changes to protocol ‘fall well short’

DUP MP Ian Paisley Junior has been asked to “provide convincing answers” after he claimed that he was given a guarantee from the Prime Minister before the 2019 election that the NI Protocol would be ditched.

Ulster Unionist Party Peer Lord Empey demanded the MP had “major questions” to answer about his claim and asked why it had taken two years for Mr Paisley to “reveal this alleged conversation”.

The claim by Mr Paisley comes after the prime minister’s ex-advisor Dominic Cummings said Boris Johnson never understood what his Withdrawal Agreement with the EU really meant and that he always intended to “ditch” the NI Protocol.

In a series of tweets Dominic Cummings said that he had always intended to get "the trolley" - his nickname for the Prime Minister - to "ditch the bits we didn't like" after beating Labour in the 2019 general election.

Speaking on BBC Newsnight, Mr Paisley said Boris Johnson told him personally that he would, after agreeing to the protocol, “sign up to changing that protocol and indeed tearing it up".

He added: “Now that comment has been verified by another source much closer to Boris Johnson within his own government.

“So, the fact of the matter is, I do believe, that the government didn’t really want this to happen to Northern Ireland and they took a short-term bet.

"The trouble is, this has cost the business people of Northern Ireland £850m which we can’t afford so it’s gotta be fixed and it’s gotta be fixed well.”

The BBC reported the conversation between Mr Paisley and Mr Johnson took place before the 2019 General Election and just before the first Commons vote on the Withdrawal Agreement on October 22.

Lord Empey said “major questions arise from Ian's bizarre behaviour”.

Ian Paisley.

"Did other DUP figures know about this conversation and when? And if he did not tell them, why not?” questioned the Peer.

“Surely he at least told the current DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who is pledged to collapse Stormont if he is not satisfied about movement on the Protocol?

“Failure to provide convincing answers will lead people to conclude that the DUP were completely incompetent in their handling of the Protocol issue and naïve in the extreme when it came to dealing with Boris Johnson."

He added: “Ian Paisley has made a very serious claim indeed and the people both need and deserve answers.”

The EU has released its plan for a reduction of post-Brexit checks on goods and medicines arriving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Under the new plan, the EU said about 80% of spot checks would be removed and customs paperwork would be cut by 50%.

Asked what he thought of those concessions, Mr Paisley described it as a “significant climbdown”.

“Over the last 10 months now the EU have consistently told us that this has been written in stone, in fact it was more sacrosanct than the Ten Commandments, it could never be changed, and now suddenly they’ve come up with proposals that do indicate a mindset that they are prepared to change it.

“But it falls well short of where it needs to be,” he concluded.

The DUP has been contacted for a response.