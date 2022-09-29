UUP’s Mike Nesbitt calls on Justice Minister to ‘clarify difference’ between prison service and police following recruitment announcement

Prison service in Northern Ireland to recruit 60 staff

The Ulster Unionist Party MLA Mike Nesbitt has called on the Justice Minister to “provide clarity” after an announcement the Northern Ireland Prison Service is recruiting dozens of staff without the funding to pay for them.

Ronnie Armour, director of the Prison Service here, confirmed that 60 staff are to be employed with no money in place to cover the cost – in order to keep jails safe.

Mr Nesbitt aimed his challenge at Naomi Long referencing an announcement earlier this week that the PSNI is to put a total freeze on recruitment for an entire year due to a lack of money.

Police recruits due to start training next month will be the last to do so in this financial year.

It’s due to a £50m shortfall in the budget.

Responding to the news, Mr Nesbitt asked the Justice Minister “why will she not allow the Chief Constable of the PSNI to recruit the officers he needs to keep our streets safe?”

“If the Director of the Prison Service has a number of officers below which the Prison Service cannot safely run our prisons, then the question arises as to what number of Police Officers the Chief Constable needs for the Police Service to keep the public safe?" Mr Nesbitt asked.

“In February of this year the Chief Constable warned in his Accountability Report to the Policing Board that the impacts of achieving a balanced budget would include ‘a smaller and unrecognisable Police Service by 2025; the Police Service will, ‘by necessity, be less visible, less accessible and less responsive, affecting confidence in and support for policing and overall levels of community safety.’

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt

“My question today is very simple. If the Justice Minister is prepared to allow the Director of the Prison Service to recruit additional staff to keep prisons safe, why will she not allow the Chief Constable of the PSNI to recruit the officers he needs to keep our streets safe?”

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Armour told the BBC’s Nolan radio programme that action was necessary to ensure Maghaberry Prison can operate.

“I am recruiting in the hope that we can get additional money,” the man said.

“The alternative for that is that we stop recruitment – we can’t run our prisons [and] they become extremely dangerous.”

The head of prisons here revealed he has been given the go-ahead by the justice minister to recruit around 100 staff which will result in 60 new positions once retirees are taken into account.

It follows a surge in the number of prisoners here over the past six months which has seen the prison population jump from around 1,450 to over 1,700.

"That brings enormous pressures with it,” Mr Armour said.

He also revealed NIPS is facing a budget deficit of £8m which has not been helped by soaring utility bills which have now hit £11m.

"I will be in a very difficult position as accounting officer if I don’t [get the money],” Mr Armour added.

The Department of Justice has been asked for a response.

Meanwhile Ms Long has paid tribute to staff across the justice system here on ‘Hidden Heroes Day’.

It was established by the Butler Trust to pay tribute to the people working in prisons, youth justice and probation across the UK.

“During the pandemic a huge amount of good work was done by prison staff which was largely unseen,” the justice minister said.

"As our prisons continue to recover from the huge challenges they faced over past two years, it is right that we recognise their pivotal role in delivering a safer community.”

Around 4,000 prisoners died around the world during the pandemic with 200 of the deaths occurring in GB.

However in Northern Ireland prisons the figure was zero.