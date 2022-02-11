UUP’s Robbie Butler defends attendance at Dromore anti-NI protocol rally following social media criticism

A senior UUP MLA has defended his attendance at an anti-protocol rally after criticism.

Robbie Butler, the party’s deputy leader, attended the event in Dromore on Thursday alongside DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, TUV leader Jim Allister, former MEP Ben Habib and Baroness Kate Hoey.

However, the Lagan Valley MLA stressed his motivation to attend the event, organised by the Orange Order’s Lower Iveagh District Lodge Number 1, was to engage with constituents in the area.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Butler said his party “differs from other unionist parties” who were represented on the panel, as he said the UUP are interested in “engagement and dialogue” in order to find solutions.

Mr Butler said he challenged other interventions made during the meeting, which he said were suggesting calls for the public to “get out on the streets and get angry”.

“It was important for me to be there in that room last night, in order to outline that while our party agrees on the negative aspects of the protocol, around trade, divergence from the UK and a number of other incredibly fundamental issues, our strategy to deal with it differs from the other parties,” he said.

“That is why I needed to be there.

“There were around 200 people in that room last night. That was a range of people who spoke from a range of sectors. Men, women, young people, all of them speaking about their education and future. Important things that matter to them.

"It wasn’t just a ‘load of old people’, as some online are trying to claim.

“They wanted the opportunity to engage with their elected reps about what they think of the protocol. The key thing for me was to demonstrate that we believe this is a political problem and there needs to be a political solution.

“Dialogue works and it is the way to deliver the change that is required. To burden the people as to what happened last night with a call to take to the streets is seeking to transfer the responsibility onto the public’s shoulders, as opposed to the shoulders of those who failed to stop it, or indeed helped to deliver it.”

On Friday some political rivals criticised the party, including several representatives from the Alliance Party, who questioned the UUP’s position on the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Mid and East Antrim councillor Danny Donnelly wrote on Twitter: “On the same day as the UUP publicly welcomed ex-PUP cllr Dr John Kyle who believes that the protocol offers “significant opportunities" for NI a UUP MLA shared a platform with Kate Hoey & Jim Allister at an Orange Hall rally dedicated to getting rid of the protocol. #WhichIsIt”

Responding, his colleague the East Antrim MLA Stewart Dickson added: “Not just any old UUP MLA Robbie Butler is Deputy Leader of the Party and Chief Whip, speaks volumes on the party riding two protocol horses.”

However, SDLP representative for Moyola Denise Johnston said: “Robbie Butler getting some grievance today. He is as entitled to display his objections to the NI protocol as the next man. This doesn’t stop him being a thoroughly decent, empathetic and considerate politician. I wish unionism had more like him.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie defended the party’s representation at the event, as he responded to the Alliance Belfast councillor Michael Long.

Mr Long had tweeted: “Disappointing to see the UUP attending the anti-protocol rally. We need long term solutions via negotiations. So much for pragmatic Unionism- back to 'Ulster Says No' tactics.

Responding, Mr Beattie said the meeting was about: “More engagement, not less.”

He added: “We don’t support the protocol. It’s been our position since 2019. Which party does support it as it is? Engaging on a key issue in an MLAs constituency is important. Surely you can see that.

“It was engagement in a major event in his constituency area.”