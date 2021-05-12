UUP’s Robbie Butler to make decision on entering leadership race

MLA Robbie Butler said he will announce by Wednesday night whether he will put his name forward. Photo: Press Eye

Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler is expected to decide by Wednesday night if he will make a bid to be the leader of the party.

The Lagan Valley MLA said he would have “no problem” accepting Doug Beattie, who is the only candidate to so far put his name forward, as his leader to replace Steve Aiken, who announced this week he would stand down.

Mr Beattie was the first to throw his hat in the ring to be the next leader of the UUP and in an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, said he wanted to preside over a UUP which occupies the “centre-ground” in Northern Ireland’s political landscape.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, Mr Butler said on Wednesday morning a leadership bid is still in “serious contention”.

Nominations are set to close at midday on Monday.

“But the decision won’t be made on what’s best for Robbie Butler, it will be what’s best for Northern Ireland the Ulster Unionist Party at this time,” he said.

“Whether I decide to or not, with myself and Doug Beattie in the mix, that is something I feel is good for the Ulster Unionist Party and my commitment would be to work in whatever guise. I’m still considering it at the moment,” he said.

Whoever becomes the new leader of the UUP would become the party’s sixth leader in 16 years.

Mr Butler said he believed Mr Beattie would be a good leader if selected. “Doug is a very steady and a very capable MLA, I would have no problem if he was my leader, I listen to him,” he said.

“We differ on just a number of issues, some of those may not have been discussed. Whichever way this pans out, we will be working effectively as a team.”

While setting out his stall as to how he would approach the leadership of the UUP, Mr Beattie has hit out at the government’s ongoing lack of detail on legislation to tackle Northern Ireland’s legacy issues.

The former Army captain and Military Cross recipient has insisted there needs to be greater detail on how a bill will end the cycle of historic investigations.

It comes after plans were outlined in the Queen’s speech on the government’s legislative agenda at the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday.

Mr Beattie said: “They do have to come up with a system that respects both the law and the victims, and all victims,” he said.

“I’m not sure they [the government] have laid that stall out in any shape or form.”

Under his leadership, the UUP would not endorse any “amnesty or statute of limitations” contained in legacy legislation, he said.

The Upper Bann MLA said he wants to preside over a UUP which occupies the “centre-ground” in Northern Ireland’s political landscape.

“The challenges are becoming a party which is streamlined and fit for the 21st century, that we have policies which are clear and concise and that people on board can understand where we are and get on board,” he said.

That would include attracting more women, working class loyalists and unionists and young people to the party, he added.

Mr Beattie has also said he would never take advice from the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), which led LCC chairman David Campbell to claim Mr Beattie’s comments would “alienate” a “third of the electorate”.