UUP’s Tom Elliott says new Irish tricolours in Dungannon suggest ‘unionists not welcome’

The tricolours have been placed at the entrance of a new housing development in Dungannon

A UUP MLA has hit out at the placement of two Irish tricolours near the site of a former Army base in Dungannon.

The flags have been placed at either side of the entrance to a new housing development on the Killymeal Road.

Tom Elliott suggested it was aimed at sending a message to unionists that they are not welcome in the area.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone representative said: “This new housing development is on the site of the former UDR base, Kilymeal House, in the town.

"A significant number of soldiers based at this location were murdered by IRA terrorists. Now it appears that the erection of these flags is saying to potential residents in the area that only Irish republicans are welcome.

“This area of Dungannon has historically been a very mixed area in religion and cultural background, but obviously Irish republicans are putting down a marker at this new housing development to say that unionists are not welcome in the area.”