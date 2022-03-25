UVF blamed for north Belfast bomb hoax aimed at Simon Coveney

Police believe the UVF is behind a security alert that led to Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney being evacuated from a peace event in Belfast.

Mr Coveney was delivering a speech when he was ushered from the room following reports a van had been hijacked and driven to the venue on Friday.

A controlled explosion was carried out at the scene, and it was later declared a hoax.

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis and Justice Minister Naomi Long led condemnation of what happened.

The event at the Houben Centre on the Crumlin Road was organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

Sources say it was designed to send a “strong message” to the Irish Government over the Brexit protocol.

Mr Coveney was midway through a speech to the audience of community leaders and Troubles victims when he was approached by a member of his security staff, led away and driven off in his ministerial car.

Speaking at police headquarters on Friday night, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan condemned the “disgraceful” attack.

He said that between 9am and 10am a van was hijacked in Sydney Street West, off the Shankill Road.

The driver was threatened by two gunmen and forced to drive the white Vauxhall vehicle a short distance to another street and a device was then placed in the back.

The victim was forced to drive the van to Holy Cross Church.

“Just think about this, the victim believed at this point he was driving a van containing a live bomb and that his family were being threatened,” Mr McEwan said.

More than 25 homes were evacuated during the security alert, local schools were affected, and residents in a nursing home had to be moved to a different part of the building.

A funeral taking place in the chapel was also disrupted.

With the device declared a hoax, Mr McEwan said the goal of those responsible was to cause maximum disruption.

He added: “At this early stage of the investigation our assessment is that these crimes were carried out by loyalist paramilitary groups. We are keeping an open mind at this stage but one of the primary lines of investigation is the UVF.”

Emergency services attend security alert

He appealed for information on the gunmen and the movements of the van, registration XJZ 7908.

Mr McEwan said he would not speculate on whether Mr Coveney was the intended target, or whether he would require extra security in the future.

He also could not be certain on whether the weapons used were real, but said the threat felt real to the driver.

He said the driver had since been taken to hospital for treatment, and that a substantial security threat remained, meaning “an attack is likely”.

Mr Coveney later posted on Twitter he was “saddened and frustrated that someone has been attacked and victimised in this way and my thoughts are with him and his family”.

He also thanked the PSNI for its actions in evacuating the building.

Family members at the funeral that was disrupted also told of their anger.

Fr John Graven carries out a funeral service in the car Park at Holy Cross Church in North Belfast due to a security alert in the nearby Houben Centre (Pacemaker)

Sheila McDonald, whose late mother Bridie was being buried, told the BBC a deeply poignant and personal day had been ruined.

“I was meant to be burying my mother today, and these eejits took that very special moment away from us,” she said.

Mr Lewis said the incident was a reminder a small minority are willing to use violence to advance their goals.

“My thoughts are with the driver who faced a terrifying ordeal, the family that was holding a funeral, as well as with Simon Coveney and everyone else who was impacted,” he said.

“These actions are reprehensible.

“I utterly condemn those involved and give my thanks and reiterate my full support to the PSNI and security partners and urge anyone with any information to contact the police.”

The Justice Minister condemned the “reckless actions” of those responsible.

Mrs Long said: “Today, a man who left home to do a day’s work on a sunny Friday morning was threatened at gunpoint.

“He was told his family was in danger and forced to drive what he thought was a live bomb to a church.

“It must have been an utterly terrifying experience.

“Today, a grieving family had their last goodbye to their loved one disrupted, 25 homes were evacuated, and residents of a nursing home had to be moved from their rooms.

“Those who orchestrated and planned this cruel and callous chain of events set out to cause maximum disruption and distress to people who were quite simply getting on with their lives.

“They do not care about local communities, nor do they care about the distress and emotional trauma their reckless actions cause.

“We have come too far to be dragged back in to the past and I would urge anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact the police or Crimestoppers.”

The event had been organised by former SDLP councillor Tim Attwood on behalf of the John and Pat Hume Foundation, with Mr Coveney the keynote speaker. The foundation was sent up in 2020 following the death of Mr Hume.

Mr Coveney has been the target of loyalists in the past.

His image was placed on anti-protocol banners displayed in some loyalist areas late last year.

However, the latest attack signals an escalation in violent loyalist opposition to the Irish Sea border.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson condemned the alert, saying: “Most people want to get on with their lives and have no truck with those who cling to violence”.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said she condemned the actions of “those involved in a security alert at an event focused on peace, reconciliation and finding common ground”. “Those determined to cause instability and disruption will not succeed,” she tweeted.

“Those of us committed to peace will not be deterred.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said it was “simply shocking”.

“Apart from the irony that Mr Coveney was speaking about the suffering in Ukraine as part of his speech on reconciliation, a speech he can deliver again, a grieving family burying a loved one had to hold their funeral Mass outdoors, something that cannot be undone,” he said. “Relatives were denied their right to pay their respects as planned.”

SDLP MP Claire Hanna, who was at the event, said: “The irony is lost on nobody that this was an event about reconciliation, about common ground with a genuinely diverse audience of people.

“That it has been disrupted in such an aggressive way is appalling.”

Mr Attwood said the alert was a reminder “to everyone that there is no role in our society for violence”.