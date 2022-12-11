UVF Christmas lights in Derry will cause ‘renewed pain’ to Troubles victims – says campaign group

The UVF lights display was spotted in the Nelson Drive area

The head of a victims’ support group has condemned the erection of UVF Christmas lights in Londonderry as being “deeply unhelpful” to survivors and those targeted by the loyalist paramilitary group.

The decorative lights, which spell out ‘UVF’, were spotted on a fence in front of a house in the Waterside area of the city.

The PSNI said it is aware of the display and that officers from the local neighbourhood policing team attended the scene, with inquiries continuing.

Last month, a Christmas-themed window display at the offices of dissident-linked group Saoradh was shown appearing to glorify the violent campaign of the New IRA.

The painting shows a snowman pressing a bomb trigger and has been condemned by the DUP.

It features the snowman in the image dressed in traditional republican attire and Father Christmas appears to be holding a walkie-talkie device.

Police confirmed they too were “making enquiries” about this display.

Sandra Peake is the chief executive officer of Wave Trauma Centre, a group for people affected by the Troubles.

She said: “Anything that brings those who are responsible for atrocities here into the focus at this time of year – or indeed any time of the year – is deeply unhelpful to victims and survivors.

"It can really bring renewed pain to them in relation to that fact that organisations continue to be glorified in this way.

"Whether it’s through lights, whether it’s murals, or whether it’s in relation to paintings on shop windows, it becomes very difficult for victims.”

Ms Peake added that she gets “a sense that this is happening more in recent times”.

“It may well have happened in the past and maybe with social media and other news outlets now, it’s more highly publicised,” she continued

"In the past maybe those things would have happened and we just wouldn’t have known.

"However, neighbourhoods would have known and of course, neighbourhoods would have been silenced.

"They would have been unable to highlight that that existed in their community and if they had any opposition to it, that would have been very difficult for them to do so. Potentially I think we see more of it and hear more about it now, and it’s deeply unhelpful.”

The latest UVF lighting in Nelson Drive has gained traction on social media over the weekend, with one Twitter user posting that it “has really hit home with many of my friends that would not normally look at this sort of thing”.

They added: “It's really struck a chord with normally non-political people.”

Meanwhile, The Sunday Life also revealed that the New IRA threw a Christmas party in Derry earlier this month to celebrate the recent attempted murder of two PSNI officers in Strabane.

Around 50 dissidents and supporters attended last weekend’s shindig at the 7Twenty Bar, with a republican flute band and singers providing the music.

The party, billed as a function in support of New IRA prisoners, also celebrated the attempted murder of two PSNI officers in Strabane two weeks before.