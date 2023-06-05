UVF flags erected outside Windsor Park used to ‘create a chill factor’, says councillor

Northern Ireland due to play home game at stadium on June 19

UVF flags have been placed directly outside Windsor Park

The placing of UVF flags close to Northern Ireland’s national football stadium has been strongly condemned.

The flags have been erected directly outside the stadium grounds on neighbouring lamp posts, and are visible to anyone entering the venue.

Windsor Park is home to both Linfield FC and the Northern Ireland national team, who will host Kazakhstan in the Uefa Euro 2024 qualifiers on June 19.

The Irish FA has confirmed that the land on which the flags have been erected is not owned by the association and is therefore outside its jurisdiction.

Linfield also do not own the land outside the stadium grounds.

Emmet McDonough-Brown, who represents the Botanic ward on Belfast City Council, said that the south Belfast area “is used by people from all sections of our society and having these flags here will undoubtedly create a chill factor right across the community”.

“There is no place for flags or any other insignia from proscribed terrorist organisations on our streets,” he added.

“I call on those who erected these flags to remove them immediately and the organisations they represent to disband and leave the stage once and for all.”

UUP councillor Jim Rodgers made a “heartfelt plea” today to those responsible for putting the flags up.

“I’m against any paramilitary organisation and any paramilitary flags. I don’t care whether they’re loyalist or republican,” he said.

“I would ask those who have been involved in the installation of them to remove them, because this is marking out territory. I believe in live and let live.”

Ahead of Northern Ireland’s next home game at Windsor in a fortnight, he added: "The last thing that we want is people thinking, ‘oh that’s a Protestant area’ or ‘that’s a Catholic area’.

“I have no problem with the flag of our country; the Union or Ulster flag, but I am very much against any paramilitary flags.

“My party stands for peace, love and harmony, and we can understand people thinking about putting illegal flags up, but they’re breaking the law.

“I am making a heartfelt plea as the longest serving councillor in Belfast, as an ex-Lord Mayor, Deputy Lord Mayor and High Sheriff, to listen to me and not to ignore me. Get those flags, which are not legal, taken down as soon as possible.

“They’ve been flown before in the vicinity of Windsor Park, it’s not a new thing. I don’t know what the aim or objective is, but I’m a law-abiding citizen and I will back anybody who works within the law.”

Mr Rodgers added that he believes some loyalists “will react very strongly and angrily” to his comments.

He continued: “But, as someone who works right across our divided society, I don’t want to see anybody offended, injured or assaulted.”