UVF victim Ian Ogle's daughter turns to McCartney family in her bid for justice

The daughter of UVF murder victim Ian Ogle has joined forces with the sister of Robert McCartney, who was killed by the IRA.

Toni Johnston Ogle met Catherine McCartney earlier this week to discuss the murders and both families' campaigns for justice.

The Ogles and the McCartneys lived yards from each other on different sides of the east Belfast peaceline.

Robert was just a year older than Ian, and both men had two children but, due to sectarian divisions in the city, they had never met.

Ian was stabbed to death by members of the east Belfast UVF on January 27, 2019 in Cluan Place.

Robert McCartney was stabbed to death outside Magennis's Bar on January 31, 2005.

Toni said: "The similarities between my daddy and Robert are striking. Had they both lived, my daddy would be 47 and Robert would be 48.

"We lived in Cluan Place and the McCartneys were just across the peaceline on the Mountpottinger Road in the Short Strand - two families, just yards away from each other, who now tragically share so much in common.

"My daddy and Robert were both murdered in cold blood in the street and left to die."

Toni was only 13 when Robert was stabbed to death, but she remembered her daddy talking about it at home.

"He said it was an awful thing for a man to be killed like that. He was disgusted," she said.

"Little did we imagine that the same thing would happen to him 14 years later.

"There is just so much that unites us with the McCartney family. Our experience of fighting for justice is very similar to theirs.

"They have suffered intimidation from within their own community, just like we have."

Toni said she had moved from her home after being "tortured by east Belfast UVF members and their supporters".

The McCartneys left the Short Strand months after Robert's murder.

"It was very comforting for me to meet Catherine," Toni said. "She went through all this long before me and had a lot of knowledge and advice about campaigning for justice.

"Her family were just on the other side of a wall from us, but it took murder to happen before we got to know each other.

"It is time that east Belfast was removed from the grip of paramilitary crime gangs. They instil fear in the community and it has to stop.

"My daddy and Robert are dead. We don't want there to be any more victims like them again."

Catherine McCartney said: "The similarities of what happened to Robert and Ian are striking, especially given how close our families lived to each other. It has not just been murder, but cover-ups, intimidation, and a lack of witness co-operation with the police - due to both fear and loyalty - in the two cases.

"Those who killed Robert and those who killed Ian weren't acting on behalf of their community.

"It wasn't about ideology for either the IRA or the east Belfast UVF - republicanism or loyalism wasn't at the centre of this.

"It was about themselves, protecting their own self-interest and their own turf."

Catherine paid tribute to Ian Ogle's daughter, saying: "Toni is a very brave young woman who has had no chance to grieve.

"I would call on politicians to give her the same level of support that they gave our family. She has my full support in her campaign for justice."

Ian Ogle was beaten and stabbed 11 times in an attack said to have lasted around 30 seconds. Three men have been charged in connection with the murder. Nobody has been convicted of Robert McCartney's murder.