UVF victim welcomes terror group's talks with Archbishop of Canterbury

A Belfast man whose mother was killed in a UVF bomb has welcomed a report that leaders of the terror group held talks with the Archbishop of Canterbury.

According to Sunday Life, they met with representatives of the Government and intelligence services at Justin Welby's Lambeth Palace home in February.

The summit discussed the UVF winding up, an end to historic prosecutions, and funding of community work in loyalist areas.

Jude Whyte's mother Peggy was killed in a blast outside her home on University Street in 1984.

He said he would support such meetings and his personal stance was to back an amnesty for all historical prosecutions, including loyalists.

"I thought I was reading a historical document when I read the report," he said.

"The first thing I would say as someone whose mother was murdered by the UVF is that I would totally encourage this dialogue to continue.

"Any dialogue that can bring a total and absolute end to internecine feuding within the loyalist community and threats to ordinary people who live within these communities has got to be welcomed.

"The second point I would make is that, typical of loyalism, they're very slow.

"We're over 20 years since these ceasefires, and elements of the UVF and UDA still seem to have a stranglehold in many of these communities and it's time that it stopped."

He said he supported calls to end all historic prosecutions, but recognised his view was not shared by many other victims.

"If I knew, for example, who murdered my mother, I would not be passing that information on to anybody," he said, adding he favoured a truth commission.

Pete Shirlow, Professor of Irish studies at Liverpool University, said he believed the meeting could have benefits. "I think what most people don't realise is that there's a section of loyalism that has been working for peace for 30 years now," he said.

"There's been a lot of achievement, significant decline of violence, growth of community activity, delivering anti-poverty and mental health programmes.

"Clearly, we then have another section which is not working in that way, which is involved in criminality or other nefarious activity.

"I was talking to a guy... who has taken four young lads who were being recruited by a certain wing of a certain group.

"He took those four young lads and they're now doing their GCSEs and working as community volunteers.

"That's what's happening on the ground.

"So, you can understand why they're talking to the Archbishop of Canterbury, because they're trying to find a voice that will articulate that type of positive activity."