Vacant Ardoyne pub The Sportsman to be demolished for social housing

A vacant pub in north Belfast will be demolished to make way for social housing.

Belfast councillors approved the plan to erect seven red brick terraced houses at the site of The Sportsman, which partially sits on the corner site on the junction at 475-487 Crumlin Road and Brompton Park, beside Ardoyne. The application is from Oakland Homes.

The neighbouring bookmakers will be retained. The site previously received planning approval for a new building with 16 apartments above a new pub and bookies in 2016, but the permission period for building ran out early last year.

At the recent meeting of the council Planning Committee, elected members were recommended by council officers to approve the plan at the site, which lies close to an interface area.

A council report states: “The proposal follows the general pattern of development in the area. The design and layout will not create conflict and is in keeping with the local character and will not impact on environmental quality or residential amenity.

“In terms of prospective residents, each unit has an adequate outlook to the public street. All dwelling units are proposed to be built to a size not less than Housing Executive standards, providing adequate living accommodation.”

It adds: “It is also considered that the design, layout and separation distances proposed are acceptable and will not significantly impact on existing residential amenity by way of overlooking, dominance, loss of light or overshadowing.”

There were no objections from any of the statutory bodies, but the council received one objection from the neighbouring Crumlin Star Social Club, who raised concerns including issues relating to impact on trade, access to their property, security issues, interface violence, potential for noise pollution complaints and additional running costs.

A council officer told elected members: “Parking isn’t an issue, and hasn’t been raised by DfI Roads. They feel there is ample potential for parking on-street, both at the site frontage and on adjacent residential streets.”