Vaccine consultation announced for new NHS workers as NI records highest Covid death rate in UK

A public consultation is to be launched to determine whether newly employed NHS workers will be required to be vaccinated against the flu and Covid-19.

Health Minister Robin Swann announced the consultation on Tuesday afternoon after the health secretary in England said frontline NHS staff there will have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

It is understood the public consultation in Northern Ireland could look at issues including whether agency staff working in different posts and staff changing jobs would be included in those required to be double vaccinated.

The opening date of the public consultation is expected to be announced at a later date.

Explaining his decision to hold a public consultation on the controversial issue, Mr Swann said introducing such a measure would be a significant development that should only be undertaken after careful consideration.

“Vaccination is central to our efforts to support health and social care services during this extremely challenging winter and beyond,” he said.

“I remain convinced that persuasion is the best and most effective option when it comes to vaccination.

“There are compelling arguments that mandatory vaccination for existing health and social care staff in Northern Ireland could be counter-productive – potentially destabilising an already fragile workforce.

“Against that, I also have great sympathy for those who only want their loved ones to be cared for by fully vaccinated staff.”

The UUP minister continued: “All options remain under consideration. I will closely monitor the situation in England – including the impact of mandatory vaccination on staffing in its social care sector.

“Notwithstanding the challenges, I want to see progress in this area. I look to trusts, care homes and other employers to continue making every effort to persuade staff of the benefits of both Covid-19 and flu vaccination.

“Furthermore, in announcing my intention to consult on making Covid and flu vaccination compulsory for people starting new jobs in health and social care, I want a constructive engagement.

“There is no predetermined outcome. Trade unions, employees and employers will have a key role in this consultation, but the views of the general public will also be very important.”

The issue of introducing mandatory vaccination for NHS workers is controversial and there are concerns such a move could exacerbate the pre-existing workforce crisis.

Reacting to the development, Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association’s Council in Northern Ireland, said: “It is sensible that all health care workers are vaccinated against Covid and flu and the vast majority of doctors already are.

“We do need to be able to reassure patients that the staff looking after them will not pass on a serious infection during a pandemic period.

“It would be wrong to make it mandatory now for all staff given the shortage of staff going into the winter months, but it is certainly something we should work towards.

“In the interim, I think it would be sensible that staff who aren’t double vaccinated don’t work in roles where they come into contact with patients who are immunosuppressed.”

It comes as official figures revealed Northern Ireland had the highest proportion of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the UK in the last week of October.

The latest coronavirus bulletin from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) has highlighted Northern Ireland’s unenviable position as the Covid-19 death of a person aged between 20 and 39 was reported by the Department of Health on Tuesday afternoon.

Seven further Covid-19 related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland, while a 1,228 cases were also reported with a seven-day case rate of 8,184.

According to the ONS, the number of deaths from all causes in the UK in the week ending October 29 was 12,631 – 13.8% above the average for the corresponding week in 2015 to 2019.

Deaths were above the five-year average in all UK countries.

Of all the deaths registered in the week ending October 29, 1,042 involved coronavirus – a 6.9% increase compared to the week before.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for around one in 12 deaths.

The ONS said Northern Ireland had the highest proportion of deaths in the week ending October 29, with 50 deaths registered or 15.6%, followed by Wales at 11.6%, Scotland at 10% and England at 7.6%.

The figures have come to light as the health service in Northern Ireland continues to struggle with demand.

Figures from the Health & Social Care Board revealed 177 people had been waiting longer than 12-hours in emergency departments at noon on Tuesday.

In total, 521 people were waiting in A&Es, of which 216 were waiting to be admitted to a hospital ward.

The Ulster and Antrim Area hospitals were both particularly struggling to cope with demand – with 43 out of the 77 people in Antrim Area Hospital’s A&E waiting longer than 12-hours, and 42 of the 108 people in the Ulster Hospital’s A&E waiting longer than 12-hours.