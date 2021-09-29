Vaccine passport opposition was voiced when Covid situation less severe – Swann

Robin Swann was challenged about his views on vaccine certification as he faced media questions at the Ulster Hospital.

Health Minister Robin Swann has insisted his past opposition to vaccine passports for hospitality outlets was voiced when the Covid situation was less severe.

Mr Swann has expressed frustration this week at the failure of the Stormont Executive to develop a certification system that could be rolled out in Northern Ireland.

But he has faced questions contrasting his calls for the system to be developed with comments made earlier in the year when he said he would not support the use of domestic vaccine passports for the hospitality industry or for close contact services.

Situations change, points of time change. Robin Swann

The minister was challenged on the issue as he faced media questions at the Ulster Hospital on Wednesday.

“I’ve heard commentary today especially in what I said in April and I think it’s always important when we look back over the last 18 months that we actually put things into perspective,” he said.

“In April, we had 80 to 90 positive cases per day; today we’ve over 1,300.

“In April, we had roughly 60 people in hospital with Covid; today we have roughly 350 people in hospital with Covid.

“So situations change, points of time change. In April, we didn’t have the Delta variant, now Delta is our major variant and more transmissible than the Kent variant which was dominant at that point.

“In regards to where a vaccine certificate could be used, there will be different benefits in different situations at different points in time.

“But before the Executive can make that decision collectively, we need to have one.”

Mr Swann, who was attending the launch of the new Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) at the Ulster Hospital, stressed it was for the wider administration at Stormont to decide what sectors should use vaccine certification as an entry requirement.

But he said that could only happen once a system was developed.

He has criticised the Executive for failing to progress that development.

On Wednesday, Mr Swann said would take between six to eight weeks to get a scheme ready to use, once it was approved.

“Before we can discuss where we use it in Northern Ireland, we need to have one, and that has been part of my frustration in the debate that has happened recently over the past number of weeks that we haven’t got actually the decision where we’re able, as a health department, actually to take that step forward, spend the money and actually produce one,” he said.

SDLP minister Nichola Mallon (PA)

On Monday, Stormont ministers agreed a plan to drop the one-metre social distancing requirement across a range of venues, but decided that mitigation measures requiring proof of vaccine for entry to indoor seated venues would be advisory only.

At the meeting, SDLP minister Nichola Mallon proposed Covid vaccine passports for those venues should be compulsory and introduced by way of legal regulation.

While the proposal was backed by Alliance minister Naomi Long, it was voted down by the other Executive ministers, including Mr Swann.

Those ministers instead voted to issue guidance to the venues, which include theatres and indoor concert venues, recommending the use of proof of vaccine as one entry requirement.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood branded the decision as “astounding and reckless”.

Mr Swann said he did not back the proposal to make passports mandatory for indoor seated venues because such a scheme was “neither agreed nor ready”.

He said the Executive would have been “ridiculed” if it had told businesses fearful about the end of the furlough scheme that ministers had decided to mandate a vaccine passport system that was not ready to use.

The issue is set to come to a head again next week when ministers consider whether to remove the one-metre social distancing requirement for hospitality venues.

The DUP has consistently voiced concern about any move to introduce vaccine passports, citing potential human rights and equality issues.

Two further deaths of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 were reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday along with 1,320 new confirmed cases.

On Wednesday morning there were 346 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 29 in intensive care.