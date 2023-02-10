Valentine’s Day: PSNI urges vigilance for ‘red flags’ for those on first dates

The PSNI is urging people preparing to meet online dates for the first time face-to-face to ‘trust their gut’ and be hyper aware of potential sexual predatory behaviour.

Officers are reminding individuals of the steps they can take to ensure their safety and urging people to report any suspicious or concerning behaviour.

Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: “Whilst the majority of people using online dating sites and apps are doing so with honest intentions, our experiences show us there are people on there who may not be who they say they are or who display sexual predatory behaviour.

“With people heading out this weekend to celebrate Valentine’s we are likely to see an increase in people meeting someone they have been chatting to online, in person for the first time and we want to ensure they do this safely.

“If you are making the decision to meet somebody for the first time face to face, make sure to meet in a public place, make friends and family aware of this meeting and your location and don’t be afraid to raise the alarm if something doesn’t feel right.

“People’s safety is of paramount importance to us so we are keen to hear from anyone this weekend and beyond who is concerned about the behaviour of someone they are talking to or have met online. We take reports like this incredibly seriously and will carry out a robust investigation to relentlessly pursue perpetrators.

“We will also have officers out and about on patrol in high footfall areas looking out for predatory behaviours and safeguarding those presenting as vulnerable.”

Last December, the police service also launched ‘Ask for Angela’.

The initiative encourages a person who may be feeling uncomfortable on a date, or who may feel unsafe within a licensed venue, to quickly alert staff by asking for ‘Angela’.

Now, 10 weeks on, police say the number of local businesses participating with the concept has more than doubled, with nearly 300 signed up.

Working with partners in the hospitality sector, police are continuing in their promotions of this initiative on the run up to and during Valentine’s Day to make people aware that help is available in supporting venues across Northern Ireland, and are urging even more local venues to sign up to this safeguarding initiative.

Det Supt Fisher added: “Neighbourhood Policing Teams are out and about at this time, encouraging as many local businesses as possible to sign up. We know our hospitality sector is already committed to keeping people safe, by signing up to this scheme they are making a public pledge to help and support their customers when they need them the most.

“We have also just marked National Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week, where we revealed that last year 4,135 people reported sexual violence and abuse. 338 of which, happened in online spaces like some of the popular online dating platforms and other chat apps.

“People are not always who they say they are and not everything online is as it seems in reality. We are asking local venues, that haven’t already, to register and access the ‘Ask for Angela’ training so they can support customers who may need their help.”

Local venues are being asked to register for the scheme via the Hospitality Ulster website here. You do not need to be a member of Hospitality Ulster to access the training.

A map of local venues signed up to the scheme already can be found on the Police Service’s website here and will be kept updated as more sign up.