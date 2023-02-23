Van blaze on M2 in Belfast causing delays for motorists

Smoke rising from the van on fire

Firefighters and police have attended the scene of a van fire on the M2 motorway in Belfast.

Images from the scene showed smoke rising from fire Duncrue Street close to the busy Westlink.

The incident has caused delays on the road for motorists during the busy rush hour after a number of lanes were closed as a result of the fire.

Trafficwatch NI have said the fire has now been extinguished and the vehicle ‘moved to the hard shoulder’.

"Police are currently at the scene of a van on fire on the M2 near Nelson Street in Belfast. There are no reports of any injuries at this time,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

The NIFRS have been contacted.