The chase took place in west Belfast.

A police pursuit in west Belfast has resulted in a van being brought to a stop.

The chase took place in the Colin area of west Belfast where the van appears to have collided with railings on the Stewartstown road close to the Twinbrook estate.

PSNI traffic officers and a police helicopter were involved in the pursuit.

No further information is available at this time.

The PSNI has been contacted for comment.