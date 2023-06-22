Van ‘completely destroyed’ in Newtownards arson attack

A van has been ‘completely destroyed’ following a fire in the early hours of this morning.

Police are appealing for information following the report of arson in the John Street area of Newtownards at around 1.15am on Thursday morning.

Officers received the report of a van on fire which had been parked in the area.

Police attended along with firefighters.

The vehicle was completely destroyed during the incident and damage was also caused to two nearby properties as a result of the fire.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 89- 22/06/23.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.