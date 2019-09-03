Van driven into house in Derry in ‘reckless act’

The van was also set alight during the incident in the Glendale Road area of the city.

The PSNI is investigating after a van was driven into a house in Londonderry (PA Archive)

A van has been driven into a house in Derry in what has been described as a “reckless act”.

The vehicle was also set on fire during the incident at a property on Glendale Road in the city.

Footage has been posted to social media showing extensive damage to the front of the house.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has indicated that no one was hurt, and described what happened as a “reckless act”.

The PSNI has also issued an appeal for information about what happened.