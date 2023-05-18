Van driver appears to go off-road as PSNI make arrests over £50k worth of drugs

The operation has been linked to the INLA

Police at the scene of the incident in Derry (Photo by NI Emergency Response Vids).

Video footage has emerged which appears to show the PSNI chasing a van driver in Derry who goes off-road in a bid to evade capture.

The PSNI has confirmed arrests were made in connections with drugs criminality which has been linked to the INLA, with £50,000 worth of drugs and £20,000 in cash seized.

The alleged incident took place close to an area known locally as the Creggan Reservoirs.

CCTV footage shows the van driver leaving Forest Park in the direction of Creggan Road.

However, seconds later the van can be seen reversing at speed with a car in pursuit, along with another individual on foot.

The van then appears to veer off road onto a pedestrian walkway above the reservoir and drives down a grass hill in an apparent attempt to get on to Creggan Road.

Photos indicate that the vehicle got stuck at the bottom of the hill.

Numerous images show armed, plain-clothed police officers, arresting a man and guarding the vehicle as searches are carried out.

The PSNI confirmed four people were arrested and suspected drugs with an estimated street value of £50,000 were seized during a proactive police operation in Derry on Wednesday night.

The arrests and seizure of suspected Class B drugs (cannabis) were made by the Paramilitary Crime Task Taskforce (PCTF) and PSNI’s Organised Crime Branch. £20,000 in cash was also seized during the operation.

Two men, both aged 36-years-old, and a 38-year-old man remain in custody at this time. A 56-year-old woman arrested has been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

PCTF Detective Inspector Phelan said the searches and arrests are part on an ongoing investigation into criminality linked to the North West INLA.

"Police are committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities, and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches linked to the drugs trade and identify those involved in this illegal activity," said Detective Inspector Phelan.

“We have seen how the sale, supply and consumption of illegal drugs ruins lives, can devastate families and communities.

"The criminals involved don’t care about the wider impact their drug dealing will have on the wider community and public services. All they care about is lining their own pockets.

"We are determined to disrupt their criminal activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade. Anyone tempted to become involved in illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts."

Detective Inspector Phelan added: "We urge anyone with information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call us on 101, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111."