Van driver avoids serious injury after Westlink hit-and-run

Police are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run road traffic collision on the Westlink just before 8.25am on Friday.

Sergeant Green said: "This collision took place just past the Clifton Street Slip road and involved a lorry and a silver Citreon Berlingo van.

"The lorry, which was driving in the right hand lane, had left the M2 and was heading countryward.

“We believe that the lorry attempted to cross into the left-hand lane and hit the van, causing significant damage before continuing on its journey. The clean-up from the collision meant that one lane of the Westlink was closed for over an hour.

"Thankfully, the van driver is not thought to have suffered any serious injury.

“The lorry involved is described as having a yellow cab and silver trailer. It is likely that it will now have damage to the front left-hand side.

“We are appealing for those who may have witnessed the crash or the lorry in the area at the time, particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 343 09/12/22.

“If you would prefer to provide information without giving your details you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Crimestoppers is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”