A man had his van hijacked at gunpoint in Belfast on Monday morning, police have said.

The incident happened in the Grosvenor Road area of the city at around 10.20am.

Two men approached the driver of the van and demanded his keys. One of the men was believed to have been armed with a gun.

The van was discovered a short time later in the Lisvarna Heights area. Bags of cigarettes were stolen from the vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “The two males were described as having their faces covered and wearing hats and a dark gloves. One of the males is described as wearing a dark puffer style jacket and was of stocky build.

“The driver of the car was left very badly shaken by his ordeal.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw these two men alight from this vehicle in the Lisvarna Heights area to contact Detectives in Belfast on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 510 of 23/09/19.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.