Van hits man who was lying on the road in Crossgar

Police are investigating after a man who was lying in the road was hit by a van in Co Down.

It happened on Monday, October 5. It’s understood a Ford Transit struck the man at around 4am on the Belfast Road in Crossgar.

The man, 41, sustained a number of injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area and who may have seen anything that could help the investigation to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 128 05/10/20.