Van Morrison classics in Rolling Stone's top 500 albums

Two albums by Sir Van Morrison have been included in Rolling Stone magazine's updated list of the greatest LPs of all-time.

Astral Weeks, the Belfast man's seminal work, is at number 60, while Moondance is at 120.

For many artists, staying in the prestigious list is almost as good as being included in the first place, as Rolling Stone has updated what many regard as the definitive rundown twice since it was first published in 2003.

Sir Van and the renowned music magazine were in the headlines earlier this week after Health Minister Robin Swann was invited to pen an opinion piece on the veteran musician's new Covid-19 protest songs.

Mr Swann had described the 75-year-old's compositions as "dangerous".

It was later reported that Sir Van will donate profits from his collection of anti-lockdown songs to musicians impacted by measures he says do "more harm than good".

Money from downloads of Born To Be Free, As I Walked Out and No More Lockdown will be distributed by his arts charity, the Van Morrison Rhythm and Blues Foundation.

The lofty position of Astral Weeks in the top 500 is no surprise, with Rolling Stone describing the 1968 masterpiece as "the sound of sweet relief" in which Morrison uses "the opportunity to explore the physical and dramatic range of his voice, setting hallucinatory reveries about his native Belfast".

As for Moondance (1970), the American publication said: "To listen to the album is to get your passport stamped for Morrison's world of ecstatic visions."

The list has new additions from contemporary artists such as Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen, Harry Styles, Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish.

And, as usual, it has prompted criticism from fans of the artists not included.

However, Rolling Stone said: "No list is definitive - tastes change, new genres emerge, the history of music keeps being rewritten.

"So we decided to remake our greatest albums list from scratch."

One major surprise was The Beatles' Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band dropping from number one to 24 on the list and being usurped, not by a new album, but by Marvin Gaye's 1971 classic What's Going On.