Van Morrison fan who had seen singer ‘500 times’ dies after falling ill at Belfast gig

One of Van Morrison’s most dedicated fans has died several days after falling ill before one of the singer’s concerts in Belfast’s Europa Hotel.

Tributes have been paid to Norman Sheppard, from Derry, who told a BBC documentary earlier this year that he had seen Morrison in concert as many as 500 times.

Last Monday, Mr Sheppard, who was a member of a group of Morrison enthusiasts from all around the world who call themselves the Vanatics, became unwell as 250 guests paying between £175-£350 had dinner in the hotel’s main function room.

The start of the concert was delayed and screens were erected around Mr Sheppard as medical teams tried to help him. A number of doctors and nurses in the audience also went to his aid.

Mr Sheppard was rushed to hospital and James McGinn, the general manager of the Europa, told the audience that after consultations it had been decided that the concert would go ahead. He also thanked doctors and nurses for their assistance.

Van Morrison was kept informed about developments and his concert started ten minutes late.

Fans posted messages on social media throughout the week wishing Mr Sheppard well and one man said he had been in good spirits when he spoke to him on the phone, but it was revealed on Friday that he had died in Belfast’s City Hospital.

Shocked fellow Vanatics immediately went online to pay tribute to Mr Sheppard, describing him as “one of our very dear friends”. One post said: “Norman was at every show and was known to many of us. He was gentle, soft spoken and great company. We are going to miss him not being there.”

Mr Sheppard was featured in the BBC NI documentary series, The Hotel People, after Morrison’s concert in June last year was called off because of Covid-restrictions and the singer launched into his “Robin Swann is very dangerous” chant from the Europa stage.

Cameras captured disappointed fans hearing the news that the concert was off. Mr Sheppard said: “I’ve seen Van Morrison roughly about 500 times. I’m completely devastated. I was looking forward to this so much.”

He had also done radio interviews around the time of Morrison’s 70th birthday concerts on Cyprus Avenue in Belfast in 2015, which he also attended.

Mr Sheppard, who it’s understood had travelled from Derry on the bus for last week’s concerts, had already bought tickets for another two shows in the Europa in January. Representatives of the Hastings Hotel Group have been in touch with Mr Sheppard’s family to offer their condolences.

Mr Sheppard was also a regular at concerts staged by the Morrison ‘tribute’ band Celtic Soul. Their leader Clarke Wilson posted online: “Very sorry to hear this, RIP Norman, a great Van Morrison fan and a true supporter of all things Celtic Soul. Thoughts are with his family.”

Mr Sheppard’s funeral will be held in the Adair and Neely funeral home in Derry’s Duke Street on Wednesday at 12pm.