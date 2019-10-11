Van rams Tyrone shop in attempt to steal ATM machine

A van rammed a Co-op store in Co Tyrone multiple times on Friday morning in an attempt to steal an ATM machine.

The incident took place at the shop on Main Street Fivemiletown at around 2.15am.

It was reported a white transit type van rammed the premises several times causing damage to the front of the shop and the ATM inside.

Detective Inspector Will Tate said he believed the van drove off in the direction of the Edfield Way roundabout.

Police believe no money was taken during the incident.

The raid comes of the back of similar incidents earlier in the year.

DUP councillor Wills Robinson said that the shop was ransacked during the incident.

He said: “This an outrageous action which massively impacts the community who use the shop. It's an attack on the community. Those behind it have no care for the town or the people who live in it.

"My thoughts are with the shop management and employees who have to now pick up the pieces and put it all back together.

"We have been pressing the police in recent weeks about increasing patrols in the town as there has been low level crime related to drug and alcohol abuse but this is taking it to another level.

"I will be encouraging the police to step up security in the town and make a determined effort to catch the criminals responsible for this. Those behind the robbery need to be caught and taken off the streets. The right place for them is behind bars.”

Inspector Tate appealed for anyone with information to contact the PSNI.

“I know this attempted theft will cause disruption to the public, but I want to reassure the community we will do everything we can to catch those responsible, however, we also need the public to help us and report anything suspicious they've seen in recent days or this morning," he said.

"If you have any information you believe may help our investigation or have any dash cam footage of the area, please call detectives on 101, quoting reference 113 11/10/19. It could make all the difference.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”